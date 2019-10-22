LAKEVILLE — The Covenant Christian Lady Knights Soccer team’s dream season came to an end Saturday in the opening rounds of the LaVille Regional, falling 4 – 0 to eventual Regional champion Boone Grove.
CCHS had just eight shots on goal, all of which were stopped by Lady Wolves freshman Keeper Holly Kerr. Junior Lexi Darnell was responsible for three of BG’s goals with the fourth netted by senior Brook Burbridge,
The other opening match-up featured Argos versus Bethany Christian. Argos would win the game after the 3 – 3 tie went into a shootout with Argos netting three kicks to two by Bethany to advance to face Boone Grove.
Boone Grove would win with a narrow 1 – 0 victory in the Saturday night game.