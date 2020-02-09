WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Jessie Wolverton, weekender

Kimberly Furr, probation violation

Shelly Smith, invasion of privacy

Lionel Russell, Warren County, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operator never licensed, reckless driving

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Lisa Budreau to Roger Budreau

R.E. Miles, LLC and RE Miles LLC to Gail J. Anderson

Gail J. Miles to Marilyn Miles and Mitchell L. Miles

WARRANTY DEEDS

Julia A. Haddock Davis (AKA) and Julia Haddock Davis to Jane E. Haddock and Randy E. Haddock

Dennis Stephen (AKA), Dennis W. Stephen, Sheila Stephen and Sheila A. Stephen (AKA) to Jordan Creek Wind Farm LLC

Todd A. Reid to Anton C. Briles

Michele M. Parient, Michelle Parient, Roger A. Parient II, and Roger A. Parient JR to Niches Land Trust INC

Martha B. Bisacchi (trustee), Charlotte F. Leonard trust agreement, Charlotte F. Leonard trust agreement to Kenneth J. Bisacchi (trustee), Charlotte Leonard legacy trust and Charlotte Leonard legacy trust

F and S Rental LLC to Thomas Eversole

Tracy Ann Markley to Andres Salgado

David A. Pettit and Susan D. Pettit to David L. Odle and Tammy M. Odle

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Alice A. Fellure last will and testament, estate of Alice Adeline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming joint personal representative, Janine K. Phillips joint personal representative to Abigail R. Fellure High, Valerie F. Lemming and Janine K. Phillips

Estate of Alice Adaline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming personal representative and Janine K. Phillips personal representative to Valerie F. Lemming and Janine K. Phillips

Estate of Alice Adaline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming personal representativeand Janine K. Phillips personal representative to Janine K. Phillips

Estate of Alice Adaline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming personal representative and Janine K. Phillips personal representative to Valerie F. Lemming

BENTON COUNTY

ARRESTS

Solomon L. Stanciel, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher Ray Grimes, Remington, habitual traffic offender

David A. Jarvis, Otterbein, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated

Kimberly Kay Furr, Oxford, operating while intoxicated

Pamela Jackson, Earl Park, driving while suspended

Joshua Keith Kros, Indianapolis, probation violation

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Michael A. Hoskins, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Pamela I. Jackson, driving while suspended

FELONIES

Ashley M. Matlon, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia

CIVIL PLENARIES

Melissa Husk vs. DeMotte State Bank

SMALL CLAIMS

Synergy Home vs. Chandler Ake

CORPORATE DEEDS

Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette to Michael Cail

WARRANTY DEEDS

Ashley K. Russell and Ashley K. Carter (FKA) to Trent D. Gifford

Richard J. Gretencord to Aron Waltz

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Kelly J. Balensiefer to Michael J. Zollman

INFRACTIONS

Christopher Ray Simpson Jr, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed individual to driver motor vehicle

David M. Tomac, 84/60

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Kena Sanchez, failure to appear

Nicholas Seldomridge, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Robert Lawson, serving weekend

Bayle Blankenbeckler, community corrections violation

Cory Lindquist, serving weekend

Amber Good, serving weekend

Jerome Pizer, serving weekend

William Crowder, probation violation

Joshua Wessels, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

German Flores, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Bryan Cox, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Jerry Best, serving sentence

Shawn Spring, probation violation

Clarissa Williams, failure to appear

Brandon Lappin, failure to appear

Ryan Garlin, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Tyler Rater, probation violation

