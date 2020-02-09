WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Jessie Wolverton, weekender
Kimberly Furr, probation violation
Shelly Smith, invasion of privacy
Lionel Russell, Warren County, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operator never licensed, reckless driving
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Lisa Budreau to Roger Budreau
R.E. Miles, LLC and RE Miles LLC to Gail J. Anderson
Gail J. Miles to Marilyn Miles and Mitchell L. Miles
WARRANTY DEEDS
Julia A. Haddock Davis (AKA) and Julia Haddock Davis to Jane E. Haddock and Randy E. Haddock
Dennis Stephen (AKA), Dennis W. Stephen, Sheila Stephen and Sheila A. Stephen (AKA) to Jordan Creek Wind Farm LLC
Todd A. Reid to Anton C. Briles
Michele M. Parient, Michelle Parient, Roger A. Parient II, and Roger A. Parient JR to Niches Land Trust INC
Martha B. Bisacchi (trustee), Charlotte F. Leonard trust agreement, Charlotte F. Leonard trust agreement to Kenneth J. Bisacchi (trustee), Charlotte Leonard legacy trust and Charlotte Leonard legacy trust
F and S Rental LLC to Thomas Eversole
Tracy Ann Markley to Andres Salgado
David A. Pettit and Susan D. Pettit to David L. Odle and Tammy M. Odle
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Alice A. Fellure last will and testament, estate of Alice Adeline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming joint personal representative, Janine K. Phillips joint personal representative to Abigail R. Fellure High, Valerie F. Lemming and Janine K. Phillips
Estate of Alice Adaline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming personal representative and Janine K. Phillips personal representative to Valerie F. Lemming and Janine K. Phillips
Estate of Alice Adaline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming personal representativeand Janine K. Phillips personal representative to Janine K. Phillips
Estate of Alice Adaline Fellure, Valerie F. Lemming personal representative and Janine K. Phillips personal representative to Valerie F. Lemming
BENTON COUNTY
ARRESTS
Solomon L. Stanciel, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher Ray Grimes, Remington, habitual traffic offender
David A. Jarvis, Otterbein, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated
Kimberly Kay Furr, Oxford, operating while intoxicated
Pamela Jackson, Earl Park, driving while suspended
Joshua Keith Kros, Indianapolis, probation violation
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Michael A. Hoskins, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Pamela I. Jackson, driving while suspended
FELONIES
Ashley M. Matlon, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia
CIVIL PLENARIES
Melissa Husk vs. DeMotte State Bank
SMALL CLAIMS
Synergy Home vs. Chandler Ake
CORPORATE DEEDS
Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette to Michael Cail
WARRANTY DEEDS
Ashley K. Russell and Ashley K. Carter (FKA) to Trent D. Gifford
Richard J. Gretencord to Aron Waltz
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Kelly J. Balensiefer to Michael J. Zollman
INFRACTIONS
Christopher Ray Simpson Jr, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed individual to driver motor vehicle
David M. Tomac, 84/60
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Kena Sanchez, failure to appear
Nicholas Seldomridge, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Robert Lawson, serving weekend
Bayle Blankenbeckler, community corrections violation
Cory Lindquist, serving weekend
Amber Good, serving weekend
Jerome Pizer, serving weekend
William Crowder, probation violation
Joshua Wessels, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
German Flores, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Bryan Cox, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Jerry Best, serving sentence
Shawn Spring, probation violation
Clarissa Williams, failure to appear
Brandon Lappin, failure to appear
Ryan Garlin, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Tyler Rater, probation violation