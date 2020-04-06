It’s usually a cry heard from the sanctuaries of the churches on Easter morning that is the sound of; Hallelujah! He has risen!, is heard. Hallelujah!, indeed, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that grips our world.
While many fear going out into the world; coming too close to someone else; or even shaking hands because the world as we knew it has changed, one thing remains the same. Every morning, the sun still rises. For that one reason alone, it is cause to give thanks. Hallelujah!
As a Christian church, we face the same world as all that everyone else faces every morning. But this year, we find ourselves at a moment in history that the sunrise, especially that sunrise on the morning of April 12th, takes on new meaning for us all. For this year, we can celebrate the fact that the sun rose on the very same day that we celebrate that the Son (of God) also rose … and he rose to prove once and for all that death does not have the final word. Hallelujah! He has risen!
Peter said it best in his letter to the church in Corinth when he penned; “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” ... thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. (1 Corinthians 15:55,57 – NRSV).
We face fear and change in our lives, the likes that haven’t been seen in most peoples lifetime. But it is up to each of us to choose if we are to let that fear control us or to stand together and look into the sunrise of a new and bright day.
We as a churches in Raub and at Mt. Zion in Kentland, have not worshiped together since March 22nd, yet we remain strong and resolute in the faith that God is still with us.
