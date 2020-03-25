WOLCOTT — The Town of Wolcott published two notifications on the Town Hall’s door earlier this week notifying residents of its planned operating procedures during the COVID-19 emergency.
One of the messages read, “For the safety of the town residents and the town employees, the Wolcott Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.”
It continued with directions for residents on how to pay town utility bills while the town hall is closed. Customers’ first option is to make payments by mail, 101 W. North St. Wolcott, IN 47995.
Secondly, residents are encouraged to continue using the drop box located on the building.
Customers, the notice states, may also make water payments online at www.paygov.us or the town website.
The Wolcott Town Council published a second notice stating the town is honoring directives from President Trump and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to keep public meetings to 10 people or less.
“At this time, we are still scheduling for a council meeting April 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST at the Town Hall. However, because the council, clerk and other town employees makes up our 10 person limit, we are live-streaming the meeting via Facebook Live,” the notice states.
People who have more questions should contact Clerk/Treasurer Pam Bennett at 219-279-2216.