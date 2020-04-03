INDIANAPOLIS — Remote learning will continue for the rest of the school year in Indiana, state officials announced Thursday, April 2.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order requiring all K-12 schools in Indiana to provide instruction via remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and outlines options for districts to continue education during the fight against COVID-19.

The Rensselaer Central School Corporation announced this week that students will participate in eLearning beginning Tuesday.

“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed. We’ll continue to do everything we can to empower educators and parents, while protecting students’ health.”

To complete the school year, all schools previously received a 20-day waiver to reduce the number of required in-person or remote instruction days to 160. Schools must continue to provide instruction via remote learning until they complete either:

• 160 instructional days or

• At least 20 additional days of remote learning between the date of the executive order (on April 2) and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) can waive the difference.

All K-12 schools will need to submit a plan for review and approval by IDOE by April 17. The plan can include eLearning, extended learning, project-based or portfolio learning, competency-based learning, partnerships with higher education for increased student supports, and other similar methods.

Rensselaer Central Schools Superintendent Curtis Craig said the school’s four buildings are ready to implement their distance learning plan. Students will undergo distance learning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week as teachers continue to develop assignments.

With 20 days waived by the state, RCSC will need to administer 21 distance learning days to hit the 160-school day threshold.

“Our employees have risen to the challenge caused by this health emergency,” Craig said. “We had 205 people request meals (on Wednesday) and staff and volunteers delivered the meals for pick-up. Our technology skills have improved dramatically because of the willingness of teachers to share what works for them. Primary students have been provided iPads and dedicated individuals have handed out materials at our buildings. These are just a few examples of the great things happening at RCSC.

“Challenging times can bring out the best in people. Every day I am inspired by the efforts of our employees.”

The governor, in conjunction with Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick, also directed the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020. A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has done all of the following:

• Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.

• Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.

• Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.

Craig said RCSC will look hard at the graduation requirements portion of the order as it pertains to the 2020 senior class.

“Our high school counselors and principal will look at the guidance provided in the graduation requirements document to see how RCSC will be affected,” he said. “We can then develop a plan.”

The executive order also extends teacher licenses expiring between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020 until Sept. 1, 2020.