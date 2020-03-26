MONTICELLO — The leader of White County Special Olympics said Thursday that the group has temporarily suspended its activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

One of those activities is the group’s annual flower fundraiser, which they have done for the past 18 years.

Lee Ann Reinholt, coordinator of WCSO, said in a press release that Special Olympics International has advised its members to suspend all practices, competitions and events involving athletes through May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We at White County Special Olympics agree with their recommendation,” she said.

The flower fundraiser helps send White County Special Olympics athletes to the annual Summer Games for three days and two nights.

Special Olympic athletes never pay to participate in the events, so the flower fundraiser, among others, help maintain the budget needed for supplying shoes, T-shirts and equipment for practices.

“Sadly, and unfortunately, the beauty of our flowers in your flower gardens will not be this year,” Reinholt said. “We care deeply about keeping our athletes and their families safe. Please know that we will come back strong this time next year.”

In year’s past, flowers were delivered from Galema’s Wholesale Greenhouse. Geraniums, lobelia, petunias, impatiens and begonias had been the flower varieties sold by the flat — ranging from $14-$20 per flat.

Reinholt said people who have already submitted a flower order this year will be receiving refunds.

“In 2021, we plan to send out flower order forms again and hope you will continue your support of White County Special Olympics,” she said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support of our White County Special Olympics athletes and their families.”

The group has a mailing list of around 900 people. Purchasers of the flowers include area nursing homes and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.