MONTICELLO — Every school in White County’s four corporations are closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Jennifer McCormick, Indiana's superintendent of public instruction, directed every public and private school Thursday to remain closed through the end of the current academic year amid the COVID-19 emergency. Schools must still conduct classes remotely, as they have since March 13 when Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all buildings closed until March 30 over concerns about the virus’ spread.

Six days later, Holcomb extended the closure to May 1 as the COVID-19 caseload reached prolific levels.

On March 13, there were only 12 reported positive COVID-19 cases in eight counties across the state. On April 2, the Indiana State Health Department reported 3,039 cases and 78 deaths across 84 counties.

White County has three positive cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, and no deaths as of April 2.

“Looking at the information, with the peak of coronavirus occurring between mid-April and mid-May, the closing is a wise decision by Gov. Holcomb,” Frontier School Corporation Superintendent Dan Sichting said. “It is clear the difference between life and death may be mitigated for many Hoosiers by shutting down in-person learning activities through the end of May.”

Sichting said Frontier High School seniors who reached graduation requirements as of March 13 are considered graduates, even “those young people who haven't passed the ISTEP+ test as a graduation requirement.”

When schools were initially ordered closed, Holcomb gave schools a 20-day waiver of the 180-day instructional requirement to use for the rest of the academic year. It meant schools could use all distance-learning tools at their disposal to reach the new 160-day threshold.

“Our teachers have been extremely creative in developing activities for their students,” Twin Lakes Superintendent Michael Galvin said. “The administrative team had already worked on a scenario as announced (April 2) by Gov. Holcomb with eLearning instruction continuing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the school year until May 28 to ensure we meet the new requirements of instructional days.”

As of March 13, Sichting said Frontier conducted 136 days of in-school education. “So between now and the end of May, Frontier School Corporation will conduct 24 remote learning days to obtain the 160 days needed beyond the 20 waiver days,” he added.

Frontier is currently conducting distance learning days Tuesday through Thursday, while Mondays and Fridays are waiver days to give teachers a chance to prepare lessons for the following week.

North White School Corporation Superintendent Nick Eccles said the corporation use Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as eLearning days, with Wednesday set aside as waiver days.

“Our staff has done an outstanding job of acclimating to the online teaching and learning process,” he said. “We are using more programs than ever before to find ways to communicate with and help our students.

"We are tracking student progress daily and are calling parents and students when issues arise, such as assignments not being done to the expected level or not getting completed.”

Tri-County Superintendent Patrick Culp said he and his staff will reach out to parents, guardians and students about the school system's next steps, as soon as they're finalized, for the remainder of the school year.

"As we are still processing the full impact of this news, remain confident in our commitment to the students, families and staff of the Tri-County community," Culp said. "Providing the best academic and emotional support to our students, families and staff during this uncertain time will remain our top priority as it has always been."

Another looming question involves extracurricular activities. The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of all spring sports on Thursday, ending the careers of dozens of White County athletes before most sports began practicing.

But what about prom and graduation for the seniors? Each school chief said there are either plans already in place or scheduled discussions to address those events.

“The high school administration and I have already discussed postponing graduation and prom,” Galvin said. “This is an important time for our seniors, and we want to recognize their hard work throughout their K-12 education. Once the COVID-19 crisis passes, we will schedule a date for these events.”

Sichting said Frontier is researching several options, including “and not limited to” a virtual option. “Frontier School Corporation understands the prom experience, and the graduation experience is important for our students,” he added.

Eccles said North White has not yet spent time or resources on the graduation issue.

“Since this announcement has been made, we will begin discussions on graduation,” he said. “Once a decision is made regarding graduation for our seniors, we will notify our North White community of the plan.”

Galvin and Twin Lakes’ staff “tremendously” miss having students physically present in their buildings.

“We were hoping to finish this school year with them in our schools,” he said. “I hope they stay safe, and we will continue to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them.”