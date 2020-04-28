MONTICELLO — People who want to enter White County businesses without the proper protection during the COVID-19 health emergency will have to stay in the car or at home for at least the next two weeks.

Those who violate Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross’ and the White County Commission’s newest updated executive order could face Class B misdemeanor charges, up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Gross and the county commissioners issued an extension Tuesday to a previous emergency declarations, in lockstep with state, federal and health guidelines, regarding essential businesses and operations. It will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. May 6.

The orders include the following:

Essential retail businesses and operations shall allow only one person per family into their store at a time.

Children younger than 16 years of age will not be allowed inside an essential retail business or operation.

Every person who enters into an essential retail business or operation must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

No more than two customers are allowed inside an essential retail business or operation per 1,000 square feet of retail space.

If an essential business or operation has more than 62,000 square feet of retail space, allowance is capped at 125 customers at one time.

Essential retain businesses and operations shall monitor and enforce these orders.

All those considered “at-risk” are encouraged to avoid all public gatherings.

All previous executive orders shall continue in full force and effect.

It is unclear whether any additional travel restrictions will be put in place or if drive-through, curbside pickup and delivery food services will still be allowed to operate.

The updated executive order closely mirrors one issued a day earlier in nearby Cass County, which saw its positive COVID-19 cases skyrocket (as of April 28) past 1,100 out of more than 1,600 administered tests.

White County has 42 positive cases out of 288 administered tests.

According to the latest update from the CDC, 928,619 cases are confirmed nationwide. There have been 52,459 deaths reported nationwide for a death rate of 5.6 percent.

As of Monday morning’s report, the World Health Organization says 2,858,356 people have been infected in 213 countries with 196,295 deaths reported, for a global death rate of 6.9 percent.