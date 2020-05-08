MONTICELLO — Based on population density, health officials say White County now has one of the higher COVID-19 case rates in the state.

According to a press release from the White County Health Department, coronavirus cases in the county have surged during the last week — more than tripling during that time — as cases in neighboring counties also continue to rise.

The rise in positive county cases also prompted the cancellation this week of two Monticello festivals — the Honor Our Veterans Boat Parade and Celebration in the Park on July 4; the Spirit of Monticello Festival in mid-June; and all summer programming at Camp Tecumseh near Brookston.

On May 1, White County had 51 positive COVID-19 cases, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. Twenty-four hours later, the number of cases rose to 81, then to 94 on May 3.

Forty-five more positive cases were added between May 3-8 — including the county’s first death that health department officials stated was “an older adult.”

The COVID-19-attributed death was officially reported by ISHD on May 5.

As of May 8, White County had 139 positive cases out of 729 administered tests. Neighboring Cass County had, as of Friday, 1,497 positive cases out of 2,885 administered tests and two deaths, and Carroll County reported 70 positive cases of 619 test results and two deaths.

Tippecanoe County had 207 positive tests out of 3,057 administered tests and two deaths, also as of May 8.

Despite Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan to reopen the state’s economy and lift restrictions, local health officials stated White County residents should “remain vigilant with measures to decrease the spread of this infection in our community until we see a decline in the state of new cases.”

White County Health Officer Dr. Charles Tribbett recommends that people continue to limit close contact with others outside of the household “as much as possible” and maintaining the six-feet of social distancing; wearing a face covering at all times when in public (covering the nose and mouth); wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of the elbow; and stay home if ill.

The health department also noted that COVID-19 is “a highly contagious respiratory infection” that can be spread several ways. It is most commonly spread, officials said, from an infected person to others through:

• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching the mouth, nose or eyes before washing hands

• Rarely, through fecal contamination

“Many persons may be asymptomatic carriers and unaware of their ability to spread the COVID-19 virus,” the press release states, adding that recommendations continue to evolve as the virus spreads and as more testing is conducted.

Health department officials stated in the release that people should consult with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (www.cdc.gov), the U.S. government website (www.coronavirus.gov), or Indiana’s coronavirus websire (www.coronavirus.in.gov) for more information.