MONTICELLO — White County Health Department officials have advised against conducting outdoor church services planned for a drive-in movie theater north of the city.

According to a press release issued by health department officials, people should continue to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people until state and federal guidelines are eased amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

That includes church services either being planned for, or already taking place, outdoors — including Palm Sunday and Easter services by Monticello United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Monticello slated for Lakeshore Drive-In movie theater. The location was chosen because people could stay in their vehicles and listen to the sermon — much like how movie-goers enjoy films during the summer — and still stay six feet apart from other people.

“Gatherings of more than 10 people (are) discouraged if there are ‘higher-risk’ persons in attendance,” stated White County Health Officer Dr. Charles R. Tribbett. “It will be impossible to know with certainty which persons are at ‘higher-risk.’”

Tribbett said it is a recommendation based on guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We know that everyone wants to do their part to bring this pandemic to an end as soon as possible and to keep our community healthy, including those among us who may be most vulnerable,” Tribbett stated.

Many of the county’s church leaders have been conducting services using online video options, including Monticello Christian Church, Christ’s Church at Monticello, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and Buffalo Christian Church, among others. Others have been using other resources, such as directing congregations to view another church’s online sermon or issuing weekly bulletins to get their message out.

MUMC leaders announced Thursday via social media they will not have the drive-in service “until further notice as we wait for the White County Health Department to give us the green light.”

MUMC officials said they will have Facebook and YouTube live service options and “look forward to meeting in this way.”

First Presbyterian Church officials used its social media page to get the word out of the cancellation, saying, “With the new guidelines we have to cancel those plans. Stay strong, our friends. Keep praying, washing your hands and staying at home. God will see us through.”

Health department officials said people should continue to do the following:

Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when sick.

Limit close contact with others as much as possible (about six feet).

“Working together as a community will keep us strong,” Tribbett stated.