MONTICELLO — While some local COVID-19 restrictions are being slowly lifted, statewide orders are still in place.

And many folks, despite facing monetary and food shortages caused by the health emergency, are still a little leery about visiting the White County Food Pantry out of fear of catching the virus.

“We recently were told by several people that they were afraid to come to the food pantry out of fear of having to go inside and pick up their food distribution,” said Jay Janke, of First Presbyterian Church.

In fact, Janke said people don’t have to get out their vehicles as the food pantry continues its drive-through service distribution. Although food pantry volunteers continually, Janke said, keep the facility up to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compliance as it concerns the COVID-19 virus, the drive-through pick-up service system has been increasingly busy with its weekly distribution each Monday.

“This allows for volunteers to place the items directly into the vehicles of those requesting assistance and thus complying with CDC safety guidelines,” Janke said. “They also provide items from the Women2Women (toiletry and personal care items) portion of the Food Pantry to families during the distribution.”

Since demand for its services has increased during the health emergency, Janke said the drive-through service will continue operating until further notice.

He said the food pantry, located at 1856 Francis St. in Monticello, welcomes any eligible family in White County, and Jefferson and Adam townships in Carroll County. Hours are noon to 3:15 p.m. and 5:45-7:30 p.m. each Monday.

The food pantry is also accepting food and monetary donations that may be dropped off at the facility or mailed to P.O. Box 323, Monticello, IN 47960.

“Any assistance will be greatly appreciated and allow the food pantry to meet the current demand,” Janke said.

For more information, call 574-583-2232.