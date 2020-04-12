REYNOLDS — Despite the current COVID-19 health emergency, the annual White County 4-H Fair is still on schedule.

The 72nd edition of the fair is scheduled for July 17-23 at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds.

“At this time, plans for the 2020 White County 4-H Fair are progressing as normal,” Miranda Furrer, White County 4-H youth development educator, said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a mandatory "stay-at-home" executive order March 23 that, for the time being, will expire at 11:59 p.m. April 20. The order requires Hoosiers to remain in their homes except for when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety.

The order also includes restricting public gatherings to 10 people or less.

Andrew Westfall, White County’s Purdue Extension director, said his office has received numerous queries about the fair, which attracts thousands of people during its annual six-day run each summer.

“If there is one thing that is for certain right now, it is that things are very uncertain,” Westfall writes in an upcoming column. “One of the main questions we have been receiving at the Extension office is, ‘Will there be a 2020 White County 4-H Fair?’”

Furrer said the Extension office staff is doing its best to ensure there is a 2020 edition of the fair.

“However, this year may look different than in years past and modifications will be made as deemed necessary,” she said.

Furrer did not say what those modifications may be, but information about that will be forthcoming.

“We will receive more information from Purdue University by April 15 on how to proceed with 4-H events happening in June (4-H Camp, 4-H Roundup, 4-H Academy), and by May 15 about July events. I will share this information … as it is received.”

Jason Henderson, senior associate dean and director of Purdue Extension, said the goal is to have county fairs in 2020.

“We may have to postpone them, they may need to look different than they have in the past, but county fairs have always been, and will forever remain a celebration of education, agriculture, and community,” he said. "At Purdue Extension and in 4-H, we take pride in our can-do attitude, our innovation, our resilience, and just old-fashioned grit. These are the values that will be on display at our county fairs in 2020.”