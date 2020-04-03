Everyone needs to do their part in helping to combat the spread of COVID-19.

That message came from the city of Watseka officials this week as residents are encouraged to heed the stay at home and social distancing initiatives set forth by President Donald Trump and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The first stay at home order came in March, but as cases and deaths have increased throughout the world, healthcare officials have said that more such practices are still needed. The latest stay at home order has been set until the end of April.

This week Mayor John Allhands said the city is also encouraging people to practice social distancing.

One of those is the placement of signs in the parks, including the privately owned parks in the community, noting that use of playground equipment and other such areas of the parks is prohibited through this time.

He said the city first received a call from officials at the Iroquois County Public Health Department about concerns of playground equipment usage in the parks since the weather was warming up.

He said the city has gone so far as to put the information on its Facebook page to remind residents.

“Under Executive Order 10 sections 3 and 5 there is mention of appropriate behaviors while outside. Parents as much as we can appreciate that you want your children to keep physically active there have been some limitations put on by the Governor’s Executive Order #10,” he said. “Children are to refrain from playing on playground equipment or playing sports where there is physical contact (ie. Basketball, football, or baseball to name a few). We ask that you review these state directives with your children to refrain from these activities. With this please tell your children if a concerned adult, law enforcement officer, or Iroquois County Health Official reminds them of this to please heed their warning. The city has received some calls from citizens on this matter. The city has installed bright yellow signs in city owned parks that explains that playground equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts, skateboard parks, and baseball fields are now closed for use. These limitations should also be followed in our two privately owned parks (Donovan and Legion). For everyone the governor did say walking is OK, but if you are walking with someone else please remember social distancing while doing so this would be for adults too. Sorry for the inconvenience, but these are the times that we are now living under.”

Allhands said there are other portions of the executive order that people can refer to about what is allowed and what isn’t.

“There are others that you may wish to review at Illinois.Gov. The city feels that everyone should educate themselves on how these Executive Orders affect your lives personally as we are all in a huge learning curve,” the post reads. “Below under Executive Order 10 (Stay at Home) the city feels that there needs to be some specific mention of what is appropriate outdoor behavior as the weather gets nicer.

Executive Order 15 March 27 Suspends Provision in the Illinois School Code https://www2.illinois.gov/…/Exec…/ExecutiveOrder2020-15.aspx Executive Order 11 March 23 Essential Human Services https://www2.illinois.gov/…/Exec…/ExecutiveOrder2020-11.aspx

Executive Order 10 March 20 Stay at Home Extended March 31 to April 30 https://www2.illinois.gov/…/Exec…/ExecutiveOrder2020-10.aspx

As other state and federal officials have noted, it is hoped that the social distancing and stay at home measures will help to combat the spread of COVID-19. Adhering to those measures could possibly get things back to a more normal order, he said.

The most important thing, he said, is to make sure that residents are safe and the social distancing and stay at home directives are part of that.

He said there are other links people can use to obtain information about COVID-19, including contact information for the Illinois Department of Public Health, CDC, Iroquois Public Health Department and Iroquois Emergency Management.