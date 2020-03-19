Watseka’s municipal building on Brianna Drive is the latest building to be closed to the public in the area.
Because of the threats of coronavirus, COVID-19, Mayor John Allhands said that city officials made the decision to close the building to the public Thursday.
That does not mean that city business cannot be done, he said.
There has always been a drop box on the southwest corner of the parking lot for people to use for water bill payments. People can also call city hall, he said, at 815-432-2711 to make credit card payments or to talk to the city building inspector if they need to.
Calls for non-emergency police matters should go to 815-432-2431, he said.
Iroquois County officials have announced that they will close the administrative center offices to the public starting Monday.
That notice indicates that county functions will remain open during the normal business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. County services will be available to the public by appointment only. Those who wish to contact a specific office about county matters are asked to call the respective offices.
Along with that, Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen has announced that inmate visitation at the Iroquois County Jail will be closed March 21, 22, 28 and 29.
Many businesses are opting to close their doors to the public to help “flatten the curve” of possible spreading of the COVID-19. With the call from the governor to close bars and restaurants to the public, many restaurants have been operating on a carry-out or drive-through basis. Also this week, most banks have announced that they are closing their lobbies to the general public and banking can be done through drive-through or online services.
Public schools are out until the end of the month. Many schools in Iroquois County were off this week and taking part in e-learning days, but were already scheduled to be off for spring break next week.