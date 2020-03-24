WILLIAMSPORT — “As of right now, we’re just asking people to follow the guidelines our health department is putting out,” said Brian Jordan, president of the Warren County Commissioners.
The Fountain-Warren County Health Department declared a public health emergency for no less than 30 days, starting March 16. In response, the Warren County Board of Commissioners had an emergency meeting March 17 in accordance with Indiana’s Open Door Laws.
The commissioners invoked a portion of the Indiana Code for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for the restoration of local government with a minimum of interruption.
Jordan said this is merely a precautionary measure most counties have made, “so that if there are state and federal funds for reimbursement, we would be eligible if we have any expenditures due to the COVID.”
This statement also clarified a point of concern for many citizens in the declaration of a health emergency. It says this “declaration will help with funding the EMA and Health Department as needed.”
The commissioners issued another statement that is posted on the county website in which they ask Warren County citizens “to continue in practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible. Restrictions set by the Fountain-Warren County Health Department should be followed as advised.”
He said citizens are encouraged to call, check the county website, or email to verify if in-person meetings at the courthouse are necessary.
“We ended up posting on the doors the emails and phone numbers of all the offices,” Jordan said. As of Monday, “the courthouse is still open. We are using one entrance, the east handicap entrance, because that cuts down on the things that have to be sanitized constantly.”
The commissioners have not cancelled their meetings at this point. Jordan explained they have made an exemption for only one member to attend in person while the other two may phone in or use an internet-based app to be digitally present.
“There might be one or two public allowed in but just to conduct the business and move on,” Jordan explained. “There would be no lengthy discussions” during the meeting scheduled for April 6.
Jordan’s advice is for everyone to “follow the guidelines of the health department and stay home as much as you can.”