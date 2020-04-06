Schools in Indiana have been closed for the remainder of the school year.

“With Executive Order 20-16, Governor Holcomb ordered MSD of Warren County students and public school students throughout Indiana to not return to school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The hurt and pain of this decision seems almost unbearable for those of us whose lives revolve around our students. Education is not viewed as a job by most employees of Warren County Schools, it is our passion, our mission, our calling,” said M.S.D. of Warren County Superintendent Ralph Shrader.

“We often lose sight of the big picture in our isolated bubble of Warren County. This pandemic is a worldwide event and must be stopped. Our leaders in government have had to make heart wrenching decisions for our protection. Each of us must do our part to stem the spread of this potentially deadly virus. We want our Warren County family back together but safe and sound.

“While we are apart, our staff continue to make meaningful connections with our students and parents. Behind the scenes, employees continue to work for our children. Education continues to move forward but with a different delivery method. Much is still required of our schools so the majority of our staff is still working every day. Meal preparation, delivery of food, cleaning of facilities, and providing meaningful educational opportunities for our youth has kept us busy. Closed to the public does not alleviate the mandates that we must meet as a public school. The personal sacrifices and dedication of our employees has allowed us to continue to provide these services and many more to our community.

“Thinking of all the lasts of this school year that we did not realize would be our lasts at the time breaks our hearts. M.S.D. of Warren County will strive to find creative ways to celebrate the many special events that normally take place during this time of the year. The memories will be different but we will find a way to let every student know how special they are to us. Moving forward we vow to not take a moment for granted and we hope the same is happening for each and every one of you. Make the most of your time with family and celebrate the wonderful things in life that we often overlook.

“As devastating as this seems, we must remember those worldwide who have lost friends and family to this horrible virus. We will be defined by how we handle this adversity. We look forward to the day when we can see our students again in our hallways. Until then please be safe and realize you are missed more than words can say. Be prepared when social restrictions are relaxed as we promise to hug a little tighter, cry a bit quicker, and love you even more and make no apologies about it!”

“In my letter sent April 2, 2020, I informed you that Governor Holcomb had signed an executive order closing all Indiana school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. In this order, schools are directed to provide education to all students through the rest of the year via remote learning,” said Gregg Hoover, superintendent of Benton Community School Corporation.

“The school administration has reviewed this order, along with further guidance from the Indiana Department of Education, and will be following the requirement to provide 20 additional remote learning days to finish the school year. We already determined a schedule to get us through May 1st, and we will continue to follow it as planned. To meet the 20 day requirement our corporation will do eight additional eLearning days from Monday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 13. Therefore, the “Last Day of School” for the 2019-2020 school year will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

“I want to give you insight for the approach we have chosen to organize these eLearning days. We have structured the work so certain subject areas are focused on during certain days. This means students do not have an everything-everyday format that can cause stress or feeling of being overwhelmed. We are using weeks of waiver days in between the elearning weeks to allow students, teachers and parent recovery time. This also allows proper time for lessons to be created, distributed, graded and some school work to be finished and turned in, if needed. Parents and students are doing a great job communicating with teachers to work out any concerns and I ask that this continue.

“There will be a series of collection days for students to turn in non-digital assignments. The doors will be open at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday and Thursday beginning Thursday, April 9th. This will be the pattern of collection continuing through the week following the May 13th ending of school. These days also coordinate with the food program which we hope will minimize trips to schools and date confusion.

• Otterbein Elementary (Door 1) • Boswell Elementary (Door 1) • Prairie Crossing Elementary (Door 1) • Benton Central (Door 1) • Corporation Office in Fowler (front entrance on Grant Street) “Additional information will be provided through Benton Central on AP tests, dual-credit course completion and other items for seniors and others involved with these programs. “Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School seniors will be required to successfully complete the 20 remote eLearning days to qualify for graduation. The loss of the last quarter of the school year is especially difficult for seniors and we are continuing to work and discuss options to provide seniors with all possible events within our ability while following all of the state and federal guidelines. Mr. Robb will continue to update you with our plans for the Class of 2020. “There will be many questions such as collecting personal belongings from school buildings and much more in the coming days. Your principals will communicate those details specific to your school as arrangements are put in place. “Indiana is just beginning to reach the window of expected peak exposure to the coronavirus and we are working to allow the education of our students while looking out for the health and safety of our students and their families. We have had excellent response and cooperation with students and parents working with teachers, administrators and technology this past week and I am very appreciative. We will continue to do our best during this difficult time. Finally, as educators we have entered into this profession to have a positive impact on our students’ lives. All teachers, administrators and support staff continue to offer support to all our students. Our desire is to continue to provide the best possible education we can for our students in the remaining school year. “I apologize for all of the extra stress and anxiety on families during this time. Thinking about closing a school year this way saddens me, I know our students and teachers feel the same. We’re in this together BCSC, and that is how we will get through it... together.”