JASPER COUNTY — Armed with sewing machines, a simple pattern and a sense of pitching in, volunteers throughout Jasper County are creating gowns for the area’s first responders and heath care personnel.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an unprecedented need for cover-up gowns and masks, and volunteers in the county are making sure plenty of gowns are available.

At Trinity United Methodist in Rensselaer, a handful of women worked on designing gowns on the church’s ground floor on Thursday. Material donated by the Leggitt-Platt mattress factory in Rensselaer is cut into extra-large and 2XL pieces, two pieces of the material are sewed together and sleeves and strands for ties are also sewn into place.

A woman from DeMotte also took a roll of material donated by Leggitt-Platt to be used by a group of volunteers in the northern end of the county, said project coodinator Nancy Klockow.

“It’s waterproof,” Klockow said of the donated material. “It’s like a gift from heaven.”

After two days of sewing at Trinity, the women created nearly a dozen gowns that will need elastic put in place. If elastic is not available, rubber bands might have to be used, Klockow said.

Klockow was approached by county commissioner Kendell Culp to create gowns that will be used should the county get hit harder by the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 11 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. A man from DeMotte died from the virus two weeks ago.

Klockow provided the gown pattern and directions to the women who work at several tables at the church, which also set out four sewing machines.

Klockow said she had been making masks for families whose loved ones work in hospitals when Culp asked her to turn her attention to gowns.

“The response from the county has been tremendous, as I knew it would be,” Culp said. “When there is a need, Jasper County responds. Our communities within the county are known for lending a helping hand. We have had so many individuals volunteer their time, talents and resources to support our first responders and public safety officials. It makes me proud to part of such a supportive and caring county.”

Both the Baymont Inn and Comfort Inn in Rensselaer have provided sheets and pillow cases to the project.

“Mr. (Jatin) Patel from Comfort Inn brought in bags and bags of sheets and pillowcases that he has donated,” Klockow said.

Using sheets for the gowns does take a little more time because of the amount of material needed.

“People who wanted to sew at home came and picked them up, grabbed a pattern and directions and went home to make them,” she said. “Because the sheets are not resistant, they have to double the front and sleeves. That’s why it takes almost twice the amount of material.”

The gowns are designed for police and ambulance personnel, as well as fire departments. Karen Wilson, director of the Jasper County Emergency Management office, will make sure the items are distributed as they are completed.

“Fire departments are least likely to need them, but they do get calls for lift assist,” Wilson said. “So we hope to have gowns available for them as well.”

The Rensselaer Care Center and doctor’s offices throughout the county have also reached out to Wilson about the gowns.