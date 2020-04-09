There are ways to claim victory over COVID-19 and the isolation it has caused. Raising a home garden is one way to fight the battle.

Victory Gardens are being handed out to residents of Fountain and Warren counties.

“FW Victory Gardens invoke some of the same ideas from the Victory Garden campaigns of World War I and World War II. It's about boosting morale and invoking the idea of patriotism to bring people together around the common goal of defeating our adversary, in this case COVID-19,” said Kent Walters, one of the organizers of the program.

“The hope is to foster a sense of community and purpose, while providing local residents with healthy food to eat and to share with their neighbors.”

He said every victory garden kit contains about 25 varieties of vegetable — tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, beans, squash, onions, etc. — seeds, 20 Jiffy peat pots, seed starter mix, and planting instructions. Seed potatoes will also be available on a first come first serve basis.

“Families are meant to grow the produce at home. They can use the produce for their own consumption, preserve surplus food by canning or freezing, and are encouraged to share with their neighbors if their harvests exceed their own needs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Holcomb's stay at home orders spurred the creation of this program. The job losses and disruptions to our normal routines caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic made this moment seem like the right time to roll out this program, Walters said.

The Fountain and Warren Health Department became involved because the it seemed like a good opportunity to support public health during a difficult time, he said.

Many residents of Fountain and Warren counties are currently required to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupting their routines and forcing people to spend much more time at home. Gardening gives people a healthy pass time to focus their energy on, and provides an opportunity to work and grow together as a family. Gardening not only gets people physically active and engaged, but also provides them with healthy food to eat. The Warren County Community Foundation and the Western Indiana Community Foundation have generously provided financial support for the FW Victory Garden Program, he said. "The Warren County Community Foundation is happy to be a part of this project. This project serves as a good educational project for students, getting the family outside working together, and dealing with stress or having more free time than usual. It is so rewarding to eat produce that you have grown yourself, " said Michele Stucky.

He said residents of Fountain and Warren counties can get a FW Victory Garden kit by signing up now at the following link https://forms.gle/gttZK22s5XbSjaXk8. Applications will be accepted until at least April 22 or until they run out of kits.

“We have also relied on many volunteers from the community for their expertise, their time packaging seed and their help assembling the kits. Without their help, the FW Victory Garden Program would not be possible,” said Walters.