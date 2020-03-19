The Veterans Affairs Commission is still available to help those it’s there to serve.
The office is open, even if it the building is closed to the public.
On Monday, the Iroquois County Administrative Building will be closed to the public, but VAC Superintendent Jennifer Ingram said, “I will be here and can do everything over phone or email.”
It’s another way veterans are continuing to help, and in this case, help each other.
The public is encouraged to stay home, and this is especially true for those who are older in age or have preexisting conditions. This means a lot of older veterans are homebound.
“If a veteran needs food or supplies please call my office.
“Also, Mike Johnson with the Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars is willing to help with those in need, as well.
“If someone needs shopping or prescriptions picked up please call my office and I will find someone to help.”
The local Legions are another resource.
Ingram pointed out that the Onarga American Legion Post is having a free fish fry on the Friday with curbside service. It’s first come first served, until the food is gone starting at 4:30 p.m.
“Veterans can help each other out. Help out your neighbor.”
There’s no special instructions she can give those who she serves, and there nothing too unique about how she can help in this difficult time.
“There’s no extra material at this time.”
But for those who are without a job due to the COVID-19 scare, “I have access to information about unemployment and such and how to apply for it.”
There are other closures due to the ongoing health circumstances, she said.
“All VA facilities are not permitting visitors at time.” But, VA clinics are still providing services at this time. “My best advice is to call before going to an appointment at that particular facility.
“Due to COVID-19 things are very fluid and are changing by the minute. It’s very important to remain flexible and patient and flexible as we are trying our best.”
To get a hold of Ingram call 815-432-2721, or her email is jingram@co.iroquois.il.us.
“I can and will take appointments over the phone.”