In light of Governor J.B. Pritzker issuing an executive order extending his Stay-at-Home Order, Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas M. O'Shaughnessy has entered a Third Supplemental Administrative Order pertaining to emergency court operations effective May 1.

The Vermilion County Court remains open and continues to receive filings, but will continue operating at a reduced capacity performing only essential and emergency functions through May 29, 2020, unless otherwise ordered by the Court.

"While keeping the courts available, all proceedings must be consistent with public safety as well as any further policy directives from federal, state and local public health advisories. The Court has already reduced its operations to essential matters only," said O'Shaughnessy. "The Supreme Court has given the Circuit Courts permission to suspend trials and adjust the speedy trial deadlines accordingly. Because

jury trials involve the presence in a contained space of multiple people, including parties, lawyers, witnesses, jurors, court personnel, and the judge, postponing them is a prudent decision to guard against transmission of the virus."

The newest local Administrative Order requires all attorneys and other members of the general public, who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering, to wear one when located within the indoor public spaces of the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse.

All persons inside a courtroom, including courtroom personnel, must also wear a face-covering.

All attorneys and other members of the general public entering the public spaces of the Courthouse are expected to have their own face-covering. Courthouse security personnel will have a limited supply off face-coverings. Any person who is unable to obtain a face-covering and needs access to the Courthouse for the following reasons will be provided with a face-covering:

- Emergency matters.

- Petitions and hearings on:

- Emergency and plenary orders of protection

- Stalking no-contact orders

- Civil no-contact orders

- Firearm restraining orders

- Detention, Shelter Care, and other essential hearings in the Juvenile Division

- Other essential matters at the discretion of courthouse security personnel.

"This Administrative Order is consistent with recent CDC guidelines, local health agency recommendations, and Governor Pritzker's executive order,” O'Shaughnessy stated. “The Vermilion County Judiciary continues to remain vigilant in protecting the health and

safety of Courthouse employees and patrons. Wearing face-coverings while located in the public spaces of the Courthouse is a prudent and effective measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus."