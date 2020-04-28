The Vermilion County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 related death in the county Tuesday.
According to a statement from the department, a Vermilion County resident in his 70’s was recently hospitalized and passed away. The patient had tested positive for COVID-19 around Easter.
The health department also reported the county’s 18th COVID-19 lab-confirmed case, a county resident in their teens. The department reports that only one of the patients with COVID-19 in Vermilion County is currently hospitalized. Of the 18 county residents who have tested positive, eight have been released.
“We wish all of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries, and we send our sympathies to the family and friends of the COVID-19-positive individual who has died.”
The department encourages county residents to continue to act responsibly by practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands and high-touch areas and wearing masks when out of the house.