Vermilion County has its first positive COVID-19 case, according to Doug Toole, administrator of the county health department.
The person who tested positive is a Vermilion County resident in his or her 20s who is currently hospitalized in Champaign County.
The health department didn’t say whether the patient is a man or woman.
The Vermilion County Health Department’s communicable disease staff will begin its surveillance investigation, finding who the patient lives with, works with and spends time with so that determinations can be made about who needs to be fast-tracked for testing, Toole said.
“We are asking residents to continue to be vigilant. Practice social distancing, stay home unless necessary to leave, and wash hands frequently,” he said. “We have been preparing for this, and have been taking actions to try to minimize COVID-19’s impact on the community.”