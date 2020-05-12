The 2020 Vermilion County Fair and Expo has been cancelled.
Vermilion County Fair President Rick White announced the unfortunate news Tuesday morning via a press release on the fair’s Facebook page.
“After many discussions between board members and the local health department, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our fair this year. The fair was scheduled for June 24-28, 2020 so, and with the state’s plan to reopen, it wouldn’t allow for us to open,” White said in the press release. “Our number one priority is keeping all of our fairgoers safe and at this time we just don’t know how we could do that.”
White said the fair board hopes to present the Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant later this year and is looking into providing some entertainment the meets the requirements of social distancing later this summer.
“We hope to reschedule our Queen Pageant at a later date. We are also currently working on providing some socially distant entertainment this summer. Please watch our Facebook page for details,” he said.
White said the decision was not made lightly, but needed to be made.
“Finally, please know that this was not a decision we wanted to make, but one we had to make so that when we all can be together, everyone is there,” he said.
For further information about the situation, White can be reached at 217-474-3706.