The town council of Veedersburg had an emergency meeting to create a COVID-19 Plan of Action March 26.

Ken Smith called the meeting to order, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Stu Weliever, town attorney, explained paid leave for employees who need to be off due to COVID-19 reason(s); The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will be in effect as of April 1, 2020.

Mike Booe asked how the employees worked each day and asked if they could be separated.

Jesse Scott, town manager, said he can separate some, but there are not enough vehicles to separate all workers; workers will be split into pairs to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. Mr. Scott asked if the town employees could either work on-call only or work in shifts, alternating days or weeks. and employees not working would be on-call and get paid full pay. With five of the town employees having spouses who work in the healthcare field.Those five would be one crew and the other five would be the second crew.

Council said they cannot be on-call only and they cannot do shift work. Council said that no one should get paid if they are not working, unless it is due to COVID-19-related reasons by law.

Council approved purchase of cleaning supplies and said the town employees are to use the cleaning supplies to clean the vehicles, shop and any shared spaces/surfaces while social distancing.

Council said to take temperature each employee every morning; if temperature is above 100.04, employee is to go home.

The employees in question at the last regular council meeting regarding pay for missing work due to COVID-1 9-related reasons will get 72 hours paid leave.

Council will continue to deal with COVID-19 matters on a case-by-case basis.

Town employees are to only do essential jobs/projects and work on non-essential items if time allows.

Kristin Allen asked if the scout cabin should remain open at this time and council unanimously agreed to close the scout cabin for the month of April.

Council said the town may have to hold off opening the swimming pool and it will re-evaluate that at the next meeting.

Council said the town may have to hold off hiring seasonal help and it will re-evaluate that at next meeting.