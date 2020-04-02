Iroquois County Public Health Department officials are confirming two more cases of novel coronavirus disease in Iroquois County.

In a statement April 2, officials noted that the two cases were confirmed on that date and are a male in his 20s and a male in his 30s.

“At this time we are not providing any additional details on these individuals,” reads the statement.

“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify

anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding

patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.

“It is important to remember that even though there have been confirmed cases, this is not cause for panic.

“Please continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.

“Most importantly stay home if you are sick! If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after your symptoms started and for 3 days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever reducing medications, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer). Avoid the emergency department and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information

and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at

http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”

The pandemic of COVID-19 around the world has shut down schools, businesses and any non-essential outing in an effort to flatten the curve on the healthcare system.

Schools in Iroquois County have gone to an e-learning system, where students and teachers are not physically in classrooms but are interacting, teaching and learning.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker has announced that residents must shelter-in-place through the end of April, staying home as much as possible to help stop the spread of the disease.

Many businesses have closed, while others, particularly some restaurants in the area, have gone to curb-side pickup for orders.