DEMOTTE/WHEATFIELD — Both DeMotte and Wheatfield have cancelled their board meetings for March. Wheatfield's town council was scheduled to meet on Thursday, March 19, but that meeting was cancelled on Wednesday. The Town of DeMotte cancelled both the NORWEJ and town council meetings scheduled for March 23.
Heather Tokarz, DeMotte town manager, said the town council will plan to meet at their next scheduled meeting in April unless the pandemic directives are still enacted by the state and federal government. There was no pressing business that couldn't wait until next month.
Both town halls have also closed to the public with employees in the offices available by phone or email. Wheatfield Town Clerk Deborah Norberg said residents can pay their utility bills by mail, drop box at the municipal building or by phone. "We're doing the best we can to keep the public safe," she said.
Town Councilman and Police Commissioner Robin Gear, she said, is adding extra patrols to the town to also keep the citizens safe.