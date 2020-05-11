A third novel coronavirus, COVID-19, death has been reported for Iroquois County.

Iroquois County Public Health officials reported Monday afternoon that the third death is a female in her 80s.

“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is saddened to announce a third death of an Iroquois County resident, a female in her 80s, who was positive for COVID-19. We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss. At this time we are not providing any additional details on this individual. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time,” according to information from the health department.

The county also has 99 laboratory confirmed cases. The most recent are a female in her 40s, a female in her 20s, a female in her 70s, a female in her 90s, a male in his 40s and a female in her 30s.

The health department is also reported that it has received 661 test results for COVID-19 to date. Of those, 562 have been negative. Of the 99 positive cases, 29 have recovered and have been released from isolation. Seven are hospitalized and 60 remain isolated at home.

“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.” reads the release.

The state health department has information about zip codes with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The site will not show a specific zip code until it has more than five cases in that zip code. As of this writing, in Iroquois County, 60970, Watseka, has eight confirmed cases; 60955, Onarga, has 10 confirmed cases; 60927, Clifton, has 41 confirmed cases; 60922, and Chebanse, has 10 confirmed cases.

The state website also has information regarding long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. That link is https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. As of this writing, that site shows Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath in Clifton with 33 outbreak reported cases and one death.

“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are ndividuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department.” according to information from the county health department.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”