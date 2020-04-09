The week of April 12-18 is week to acknowledge the first first responders, those who are behind the phone.

Next week is Telecommunicators Week.

“Iroquois County 911 (I-COM) telecommunicators are an amazing group of individuals. They come in and give a 120 percent to this community every single day. I am honored to be their leader,” said 9-1-1 Coordinator Eric Raymond.

Iroquois County has nine telecommunicators. He said these individuals work a four days on/two days off rotation, but there are many times when overtime is required of them, he said. It’s not just times when vacation days, sick days or personal days are being used; there are times when an emergency call comes in and the telecommunicator needs to see the situation to the end.

It takes a special individual to do the job. It’s job that is high stress and fast paced, and it’s a job which has lives at stake.

“Between the thin red, white and blue lines of public safety lies the thinnest gold line. This gold line represents those who rarely are seen — the calm voice in the dark night, the golden glue that hold it all together.

“The individual that is needed is one that does not fold under pressure, and will be caused to focus and move forward. A type ‘A’ personality is generally found here. We know how to give orders, accept orders, and understand a chain of command. This is a team environment whether it’s in the 9-1-1 center, or working with police, fire or EMS. We are individuals who are not to be confused with the emotional capacity of a ‘rock’. We weep for you when it’s all done.”

In addition to taking care of the county during the days of COVID-19, they must take care of themselves.

“COVID-19 has had some impact where we do have one individual out, and any time we have someone out due to any reason there is always overtime. As in any workplace we sit reasonably close to one another. While we are socially distant of greater than six feet apart we are still in the same room 8-12 hours per day.

“Anytime anyone has to work greater than their regular shift it causes strain, not only on the individual but on our families, too.”

There’s the additional emergency and emotional turmoil put on these first responders.

“Telecommunicators have an enormous weight on them regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic we are experiencing, and we all hope that this pandemic does not impact any more families than it already has, regardless if it’s in Iroquois County or elsewhere. The telecommunicators really do strive to be the rock for the callers or the ‘calm in a crisis’.

“Always remember, our first goal when anyone dials 9-1-1 is to collect information in a direct, fast, efficient and accurate manner so we can get you help to you as quickly as possible.”