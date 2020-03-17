With the mandatory closing of all public schools in Illinois, local students, teachers and administrators are working to continue learning.
Public schools are closed in Illinois through the end of the month. Most colleges and university are also suspending face-to-face classes and going to online classes, as well.
Gary Miller, interim superintendent for Unit 9, offered some words of encouragement to parents and guardians.
“I want to thank each and every one of you for offering us grace during these past few days,” he said. “It feels like we are trying to hit a moving target and things change minute by minute.
“As you know, Governor Pritzker has declared a mandatory closure for all our buildings serving pre-K-12 grade students,” he wrote. “We will be closed March 17-30 and reopen March 31. Our school family has been working together to help protect our students during this time and has developed the following tactics as part of our overall plan to protect our students and ensure their education continues during this closure.
“Free breakfast and lunch will be available at our high school for every student in our district,” he said. “We will let everyone know the details as soon as they are finalized.
“Our goal is to provide online or take-home packed learning opportunities. Staff will have learning activities available through Google Classroom or other online engagement from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 17-27 and 30. Teachers will be available at these times to help students. There will be no e-learning March 23-27. That is your spring break…enjoy.
“Packets will be available to continue student learning if you do not have internet access. You will just need to let us know of that need.
“We will also have a technology hotline to help you with your needs,” he said. The number is 815-293-7041.
“Principals will also be available to answer your questions each day.
“Teaching children common sense measures is our best defense to calm their fears. Here are a few things you an talk to your children about:
“Remind them to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially if they are visibly dirty. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol is a suitable alternative. Consider showing your children one of these videos about proper hand washing technique: www.cdc.gov/handwashing.
“Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
“Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
“Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
“Stay home if you are able and avoid travel if you can.
“I know that our students may be anxious over what is going on now. It is stressful for them to say the least. If adults are stressed our children are experiencing some level of those same stresses. Take some time and sit down with your children and reassure them that health and school officials are doing everything they can to keep them safe. It is important that you take the time to just give them encouragement,” he said. “I even think a hug is appropriate at this time even though we are to practice social distancing.”
He also encouraged people to go to the National Association School Psychologists about talking to children about COVID-19. That website is at nasponline.org.
Miller also spoke to the students.
“As I sit at my computer and think about what has taken place in the last week, how everything changed minute by minute, and how I worked with staff to ensure that you were safe and your education continued through our school closure, I have to admit I forgot to think about what you were going through. I started a letter two or three times and I am at a loss for words.
“You have always been able to look to the adults in your life for guidance and now we are in the same boat as you…searching for answers as we go. You have listened to the news and to our governor tell us why we need to close our schools. You’ve listened to those in leadership who say we are going to keep our students are as a top priority. While these things are true, you haven’t heard one of us say, ‘I’m sorry.’
“I’m sorry you have to give up on things you have worked toward. You have given your all at games, practices, programs, performances, events, parities and more that are now on hold. It is heart wrenching to know you may not get a chance to do some of these things again. That is what I am so sorry for and I do share in your disappointment. Nothing brings more joy to your parents, teachers, and other adults that see you excel and enjoy what you love to do.
“This week I was told that we as people grow through adversity. We see people come together through adversity. It will not be easy to be resilient and persevering, but when things are hard it is your opportunity to shine. We can achieve new heights. The rest of the year will look different for sure. Will it be easy? No! Will it be worth it? I believe so!
“While you are home these next two weeks reflect and be happy with your accomplishments, and it is ok to be sad about what you are missing. I know without a doubt your parents, teachers and all the adults in your life are proud of you. You are all social media experts so I’m sure you will be keeping up with your friends during this time. And that’s great. Just make sure you keep up with your schoolwork. Now look up, help each other and as the saying goes, together we can achieve more. We will get through this together.”