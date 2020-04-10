WASHINGTON D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday (April 10) that stimulus payments will start going out next week, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit.
The first round of direct-deposit payments will be made automatically to qualifying taxpayers.
Social Security beneficiaries will also receive their payments automatically. Those payments will go out "in the near future," the IRSalso stated April 10.
This timeline keeps the first payments on schedule with what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this month.
People who haven't filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security will most likely have to wait several weeks and possibly months before receiving stimuklus funding. Some will even have to first file a return or register online in order to receive the payment.
Also on Friday, the IRS launched a new tool to help low-income people who aren't normally required to file returns to input some basic information so that they can receive the stimulus money. They'll have to provide their Social Security number, name, address, and the number of their dependents -- as well as bank account information if they want to receive a direct deposit.
Next week, the IRS is planning to roll out a web portal that will give people whose bank account information is not on file with the agency the ability to submit it in order to get their stimulus payments faster, without waiting for paper checks. It will also help people check on the status of their payments.