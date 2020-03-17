The state government has announced some help for families affected by COVID-19.
Those who are without access to paid sick leave or are unable to work because of COVID-19 are urged to apply for unemployment insurance.
People affected are asked to call the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 1-800-244-5631 or go online at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides.
The governor has also called for a moratorium on shutoffs for all utility companies, according to the information provided. This includes energy, telecom and water. Several companies have announced plans to maintain services and waive late payment fees.
This is one of the latest measures established by local, state and federal officials to help people who are being affected by coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.
In a press conference shown on many television stations Tuesday afternoon, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state has been proactive in its approach to testing.
“My team and I have been on the phone day and night communicating with the medical testing supply chain, but the federal government is monopolizing supplies and not providing them to the states.
They set deadlines and they blew through them. They told us capacity would increase and it hasn’t. The powerhouse research institutes here in Illinois, including universities, hospitals and national laborites are lending their own world-class resources to the fight against COVID-19, but they’re running into the same roadblocks the state laboratories are.
“This is an incredible failure by the federal government, and every day they continue to abdicate their responsibilities is another day that we fall behind. I’ve requested and now I’m demanding that the White House, the FDA and the CDC produce a rapid increase in test deployment nationwide, or get out of the way and allow us to obtain them elsewhere ourselves.
“As you know, today is the first day of our K-12 school closure, which it is scheduled to run through the end of this month.
“During this period we will continue to distribute meals to all children who qualify for free and reduced lunch through delivery and parent pickup options, depending on the district. We are also encouraging schools to expand the meal distribution program to all children and to any student enrolled in the Illinois schools regardless of their age. Some districts have already done that.
“Today also marks the first day of our statewide closure of restaurants and bars for onsite consumption.”
He said there are some common questions that people have he would like to address.
“First, for residents looking for a prepared meal, curbside pickup, drive through and delivery are still permitted and being implemented by many establishments. We recommend patrons contact your local restaurants individually to see what approach they’re taking during this period.
“We’re also working directly with delivery service providers to help restaurants who don’t already have delivery service and already several major delivery companies have waived fees for independent restaurants.
“Price gouging will not be tolerated,” he said, noting that Attorney General Kwame Raoul has worked to combat such.
“I have directed my administration to do everything in our power to support our working families,” Pritzker said.
“I’ve expanded unemployment eligibility for those impacted by COVID-19. Most utilities have agreed to a moratorium on service shut offs for residents who can’t pay their bills during this period.”
He said the state is working with the federal government to ease requirements for food assistance for programs such as SNAP and WIC.
Pritzker said they are also working to “mitigate the challenges that small businesses are facing.
“My Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has secured the necessary documents to declare a statewide economic injury declaration and the US Small Business Administration will receive it shortly.”
The SBA, he said, will offer coronavirus disaster assistance to help businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“This will ensure that all of our counties qualify for assistance,” he said.
Pritzker said the state has issued an order banning gatherings of more than 50. Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, gas stations, banks, credit unions and shelters do not have to adhere to those numbers, he said.
“Gatherings that are affected by this 50 person mandate include places like event venues, fitness centers and health clubs, bowling alleys, private clubs and faith-based events,” he said.