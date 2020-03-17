The judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit have been monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from the courts.
This is an ever-changing situation with daily, if not hourly updates. The Illinois Supreme Court recommends that courts follow the CDC’s directive to avoid large gatherings and practice “social distancing”.
The Illinois Supreme Court has advised all courts that non-essential in-person court proceedings may pose a risk to participants, court staff, or the public. Courts may avoid risk by rescheduling court events to a later date, especially jury trials and large docket calls, or, alternatively, by holding proceedings via telephone or video remote appearance where possible
Furthermore, essential proceedings, such as criminal proceedings, juvenile temporary custody hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protective orders, and certain mental health proceedings, shall occur in a manner consistent with the policy of mitigating the impact of COVID-10. While keeping the courts available to the fullest extent, all proceedings must be consistent with public safety as well as any further policy, directives front he Supreme Court and the local chief judge, as well as federal, state, and local public health advisories.
As a result of, and consistent with the recommendations of the Illinois Supreme Court, many of the civil and criminal cases in the 21st Judicial Circuit, consisting of Iroquois and Kankakee counties, will be postponed for a 30-day period beginning March 17 and continuing through April 17.
No jury trials in civil matters will begin in the 30 days. Limited criminal matters will proceed. Jurors who are healthy should report for jury duty. If you have symptoms of illness, please call the jury coordinator to reschedule your jury service.
For all adult criminal cases, felony, misdemeanor, and traffic, most trials and hearings scheduled for the next 30 days are postponed to a future date. Hearings that will proceed in the 30 days include bail hearings, arraignments, preliminary hearings, initial and second-look bail hearings, statutory summary suspension hearings, victim orders of protection, emergency motions, medical recognizance hearings, juvenile detention hearings, shelter care hearings, mental health hearings, bond reduction motions, continuation of subpoenas, proceedings involving in custody defendants, Saturday/holiday morning bond call hearings at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
In addition, for the 30 days, low-risk and medium risk adults on probation do not need to meet with their probation officer in person. Probation offers have contacted clients to inform them that they will schedule meetings to be held by phone conversation. Clients deemed high risk will still be required to report to their probation officers in person.
For delinquency and criminal proceedings involving juveniles, the only matters that will occur during the 30 days are juveniles in custody and detention hearings that determine if a juvenile is held in custody while the case is pending.
Judges will hear cases of child abuse or neglect in which the state seeks protective custody of a child, and judges will hear emergency motions in which children are allegedly abused in foster care.
For domestic violence matters petitioners may seek an order of protection during the 30 days. Litigants may also seek an order of protection related to an existing civil domestic relations case (such as dissolution of marriage).
For the 30-day period, all civil matters not deemed an emergency are postponed to a future date. Emergency requests in civil matters will be permitted if allows by the presiding judge.
No orders for an eviction or foreclosures will be entered during the 30-day period.
Civil lawsuits may still be filed in person or via electronic filing.
Marriages will not be performed at the courthouse until further notice.
All courthouse tours, teen court, mock trials or other public events schedule between now and Friday, April 17, are canceled. Further tours may be scheduled through the circuit clerk.
Some courtrooms have standing orders governing their cases.
The following individuals should not enter the courthouse: Those who have been out of the country within the last 21 days; reside or have close contact with anyone who has been out of the United States within the last 21 days; have been directed with, or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with, COVID-19; or have flu-like symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath.
For further information on court dates, contact your attorney, public defender or circuit clerk at 815-936-5700 Ext. #1 for criminal and civil cases or Ext #2 for traffic cases. Please update your current address for notification of future court dates. Check Courtview (http://eaccess.k3county.net/eservces/) for updates of court hearings.