RENSSELAER — Alice Smith’s retirement plans took on a whole new look with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Smith, who retired from the Purdue Extension as an educator in September of last year, has spent all hours of the day sewing masks and gowns in the fight against the virus, which has forced Hoosiers to stay inside for the past five weeks.

She’s made over 300 masks and approximately nine gowns for local EMTs.

Many of the masks were made at the request of individuals who wanted protection when they shopped at local stores.

“People know I sew, so I get requests from them,” she said. “I’ve lived here my entire life so I know a lot of older people. They’re concerned about going to the store and the masks are just added protection whenever they go.

“There’s not much to make them. I can now do them in my sleep, I think.”

Thirty-five of the masks were made for workers at a grocery store in Kentland and Smith donated masks to the food pantry to be used on days of food distribution.

She even sent some to county residents snow-birding in Florida.

“They’re preparing to drive back here, so I made a few so that they would have something,” she said.

Dr. Janice Mallory of Rensselaer Pet Care requested gowns, gloves and masks for her staff so they would be safe when picking up and caring for animals.

She also made masks for the VFW, which held a fish fry for the community on April 10. Workers provided curbside service while sporting one of Smith’s donations.

Smith said she does receive donations for the materials she uses. The fabric is washed before it is transformed into protective material.

The masks feature three layers of cotton and Smith sews a pocket in between two layers for air filters. The masks are meant to be used over and over.

“I looked at several different patterns online,” she said. “They’re machine washable and you can use blue shop towels that can be cut to fit the pocket as well as coffee filters. You need to get something that is thin enough to breath through but will offer protection as well.”

Elastic is the hardest thing to get for the masks, but she’s been able to work through that.

“I’m not out to make money with this. The donations do help with the material I need,” Smith said.

Word has spread that the state might lift some restrictions in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “hunker down Hoosiers” executive order by the end of the month. Smith recommends area residents hang on to their masks in case of a continued outbreak.

“When you get a mask, you should try to keep it in case we need them again,” she said.

In the meantime, Smith will continue to fashion masks and gowns for as long as needed. She said she has a volunteer who cuts donated bed sheets into material used for gowns which has saved valuable time.

“It’s people helping each other,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about.”