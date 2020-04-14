LAFAYETTE — A group of volunteers is frantically sewing masks for the Greater Lafayette community, hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of essential employees during the crisis. Greater Lafayette Sewing Masks has already distributed over 3,600 free homemade cotton masks to businesses and individuals in the area, with over 3,000 masks still on request.

The face masks produced are 2-ply, 100% cotton masks, some with elastic ear loops and some with ties. The CDC has recommended that the public should wear face coverings when out in public to prevent the spread of the virus by asymptomatic individuals. Personal requests from the have increased since the CDC changed course on their previous recommendation to avoid face masks last Friday, April 3.

“When this group first started, I was able to chat with each person and this mission became personal to me. I want to help each and every healthcare worker and at-risk person I can. Our mission is to show our local healthcare workers and at-risk folks that their community appreciates them, and we have their back,” says Jada Haughey, founder (along with Lyle Janney).

Organizers work tirelessly to keep the group humming. Other operations and administrative members stepped up quickly. Now Haughey and Janine Prather-Lowery work on business and large order distribution, as well as keeping supply stations stocked. Jodi Taylor created and maintains the website to funnel requests and streamline operations, and maintains the personal orders. Abbey Hutton runs deliveries, as well as helping satellite groups start up in surrounding counties, like White, Fountain, Clinton, and Vermillion. Paula Richardson and George W. Zeltner are teaming up on delivery logistics and materials distribution. Emily Carter has taken on moderation of the Facebook group.

“The private Facebook volunteer group currently holds 829 members, and a majority of those are cheerleading the group. I would estimate there are about 50 active sewing members,” says communications coordinator Jodi Taylor, “but we need more volunteers.”

The group has opportunities for more than just sewing – some members pre-wash and cut fabric, while others run supplies and pick up completed masks. The whole operation is run off of porches, Google forms, and Facebook messenger, with as little contact as feasible.

Materials can be provided to those who sew, with the rule that the masks come back to the group for centralized distribution. “We do ask that if people request materials from the pool of donated materials, that completed masks are returned to the distribution team. This helps to make sure that donations are going directly to the cause to which they were contributed, as well as making it easier to know which requests have been fulfilled,” says Taylor. Masks are distributed first-come, first served, with the exception of the needs of first responders and the medical community of workers in direct contact with patients potentially positive for coronavirus. Shipping is not available.

Other volunteers are finding that participating in the group gives them an impactful purpose during the stay at home order. As volunteer Ariel Phillips Godley says, “I started volunteering because I work in healthcare and saw our supply of PPE, as well as others’, dropping daily. Making masks helps me feel like I get to take some control back in this hard time where we don’t have much control over anything else.”

Stephanie Brennan also has been cranking out masks for the group. “I can be productive with my time by helping others. It brings me immense joy to fill a need that can help our community and give glory to God.”

Local businesses have stepped up to support the group. Lafayette Venetian Blind has donated fabric, and Pete’s Custom Printing has contributed t-shirt material. Now Pete’s Custom Printing is taking their support one step further and launching a t-shirt campaign to help build the group’s financial resources. General Manager Matt Nix of Pete’s says their goal was to “help the community in any way we could, utilizing the resources we had available, which would be printing services with an online storefront and fulfillment services.” The shirts feature the group’s logo, Rosie the Riveter wearing a face mask, with the back stating “You’ve got our backs, now we’ve got yours.” T-shirts are available at lafayettemasks.com/shirts for $20, with $10 of every purchase going to Greater Lafayette Sewing Masks.

To volunteer, donate materials or funds, or to request masks, visit lafayettemasks.com.