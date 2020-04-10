MOROCCO - It’s a weekday morning at North Newton, but all of the classrooms are empty. The halls are held captive by an eerie silence, and nothing is stirring but the hands of the clocks, hands that tick away the seconds until those halls can again be filled—next August. Until then, high school students around the country face a harsh new reality: no more teachers, no more books.

Once every kid’s dream, this extended sabbatical is a nightmare for North Newton’s Class of 2020. On May 2nd, that same eerie silence will take over Signature Banquets in Lowell—the venue that, not long ago, was destined to host senior prom: a night of memories, hopes, and dreams, now dashed by the brutal virus raging across the United States and the world at large. That same silence will fall over North Newton’s gymnasium on June 7th. No students will walk, no caps will be thrown, and the only degrees will be found on the thermostat.

“We never got to say goodbye,” says Megan Fricke, a North Newton senior. “It’s so weird how fast this happened.”

Friday the 13th, a day infamous for its inauspiciousness, felt like an ordinary school day. No one could know that for North Newton’s seniors, it would be their last.

“I have friends who ditched that Friday,” Fricke says, “and now they’re saying ‘Wow, I really ditched the last day of school.’”

The dates of return rolled in week after week, a seemingly unending string of broken promises that there would be some way to salvage senior year, some way to give a proper send-off to the Class of 2020. April 6th, they said, and some students cheered at what they believed to be nothing more than an extended spring break. May 1st, they said, when Governor Holcomb extended the school closings, and some seniors were even pleased with that. After all, that would still leave time for prom, for graduation. The rites of passage would be undisturbed.

And then, on April 2nd, the hammer came down: there would be no return to classrooms. The remainder of the school year would be conducted online. The news might have been better delivered the day before because, for many seniors, it was nothing but a sick joke.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” says Emma Gagnon, another senior. “Everyone’s still in shock about how fast our senior year ended.”

“Every kid says they don’t like being at school until it’s taken away from them,” added Josh Bailey, also a member of the Class of 2020.

Gutted. No word better describes the look on the hundreds of faces that passed in and out of North Newton on the 6th and 7th of April, days that would have been spent learning, cracking jokes with friends, and making memories in a normal year. Instead, North Newton’s students emptied their lockers, and the seniors brought home the last few items that ever marked their presence in those halls. They ripped off that band-aid with courage. Not a month before, all of them expected to have more time to stave off the pain that comes with stepping from one phase of life into the next.

Gagnon still tries her best to avoid the tears. “I’ve been steering clear of social media to avoid all the heartbreaking posts,” she says, and it’s no wonder why: Facebook and Instagram are teeming with photos of empty lockers, retrospectives on twelve years of schooling, and heartfelt goodbyes to life-long friends. A generation of new adults crying out into the void, hoping for some reassurance that life will go on.

Some are coping better than others.

“Right now it doesn’t bother me, but it might down the road,” says Gabe Gonczy. The Class of 2020 will always have photos missing from their scrapbooks, prom nights that never were, friendships and young loves that were never able to bloom during those final few months of schooling. “It’s not exactly how I thought my senior year would end.”

Perhaps the news wouldn’t have been such a gut punch had there been some warning, some way of knowing that that Friday in March would be the last day of school ever for some.

“We had no time to emotionally prepare,” says Gagnon. “That’s what’s hurting the most.”

Gonczy concurs. “If I would’ve known it was the last day, I would’ve tried to get closure. Said goodbye to teachers and classmates.”

The heartache felt by these students stripped of their senior year is a microcosm for the pain being felt all over America today. Weddings, birthdays, vacations and other life-changing experiences canceled in the name of health and safety. Milestones scrapped and missed entirely to stop the spread of the ghastly coronavirus. Many might balk at the pain these seniors feel, if only because it pales in comparison to the pain of those losing loved ones to the coronavirus, but it’s important to recognize that these are the costs wrought by this disease. Every prom, graduation, and senior trip sacrificed is another casualty in the war against COVID-19.

Some recognize the necessity of these sacrifices.

“There are worse things that could’ve happened. Or could happen. If I have to give up my prom to save my grandma’s life or somebody else’s parents’ lives, then that’s fine,” says Gagnon.

Meanwhile, others are upset that their classmates aren’t doing their part.

“I look at my friends’ Snapchats, and everyone’s acting like nothing’s going on,” Fricke says, pointing to videos of her friends partying, some still enjoying the beaches in states like Georgia which have yet to restrict them. “Why don’t we go on lockdown?” she asks, mentioning China and Italy, countries whose streets are deserted in efforts to suppress the spread of the virus.

Bailey might disagree. “Having contact and talking to people is good. It’s healthy. Humans weren’t meant to be isolated.” For his part, however, Bailey says that his planned trips to California and Mexico over the summer may have to be postponed in light of the virus.

Most likely, there’s a happy medium between the extreme of locking people in their homes until the virus is extinguished and that of pretending the danger isn’t real while watching the body count skyrocket.

In the meantime, there’s e-learning. Implemented in 2014 by the Indiana Department of Education as the “Virtual Option for Inclement Weather,” the program was really only ever intended to allow students to continue class activities during snow days. No one had seriously considered the possibility of conducting an entire quarter of the school year electronically, and why would they? The last prolonged nationwide school closing occurred in 1918 to help combat the Spanish Flu. It didn’t seem like a realistic prospect in 21st-century America.

As the limits of the system are tested, new problems have emerged for students grappling with funneling the entire school curriculum through the screen of an iPad.

“It’s like I’m set up to fail,” says Fricke. “You’re not in your normal setting, normal routine anymore. I can tell you that kids aren’t putting in as much effort as normal.”

Teachers are scrambling to find a balance between too much work and not enough. Some are adapting easily, while others are struggling.

“The best class is English,” Gagnon says. “We’re still learning new things, and [Mrs. Combs-Long] is always on top of emailing us back.”

Fricke agrees. “Some teachers are fine. It feels like they’re still talking to us.”

Other classes have been more challenging, and it isn’t hard to see why.

“Art is difficult,” says an anonymous student, “if only because I don’t have the same resources at home as I do at school. I had to buy my own colored pencils at work.”

For Bailey, the most noticeable loss is in his math classes.

“You can’t see how students are doing like you can in a classroom,” he says, observing that many students need to be guided through the material more directly than e-learning currently allows. He also points to culinary and physical education as classes that have obvious problems in translating to the home environment.

One obstacle looms large over all others for high school seniors, though — their own biological clocks.

“I typically wake up around 11 every day, and I’ve been staying up late,” says Bailey.

“I have not woken up earlier than 12 at all,” reports Fricke. “Why can’t I finish my work at 9 o’clock at night?”

Teachers have expressed dissatisfaction with students turning in assignments late in the night, maintaining that although this may not be the standard school setting, a similar schedule ought to be kept by students.

North Newton’s students will just have to find a way to cope until May 20th, the last day of e-learning. Ultimately, the problems are manageable. And they’re better than the alternative.

“I think it’s cool we can stay connected and finish this thing on time, no delays,” says Gonczy, adding that he prefers this to graduating late and possibly even having to postpone college. “I wouldn’t change anything. I was surprised by how easy the transition was.”

“Three days a week is nice,” says Bailey. “No teacher has overloaded us yet.”

The top concerns for many students, though, are still the hallmarks of senior year: Graduation. Prom.

The official word is that graduation ceremonies will be postponed until July, although it’s still unknown what form these ceremonies will take. As for prom, the school has been mum.

Some students are still holding out hope for prom, while others grow pessimistic.

“I don’t think we’re doing prom,” says Bailey. “It’s a bummer.” He adds that he expects the senior girls to take the news worst of all. “I’m not heartbroken.”

“I know girls who have spent more than five hundred dollars on prom dresses already,” says Fricke. She adds that most of those purchases are non-refundable.

Gagnon is among the students suffering from buyer’s remorse. She mentions that, should prom be officially canceled, her dad will be throwing his own senior prom.

Other parents have made similar efforts to pick up the pieces of the Class of 2020’s senior year, ranging from a drive-in movie night at the school to a parade through the towns of Morocco, Lake Village, and Roselawn.

Graduation ceremonies, too, are up in the air, leaving students uneasy.

“I don’t know what to believe about graduation,” says Fricke. She mentions rumors, ranging from an entirely virtual graduation to one held on North Newton’s football field.

“It’s one of those things you build your whole life up to,” Bailey says. It’s difficult to imagine graduation ceremonies not taking place in some form or another. Some way, somehow, North Newton’s seniors will be ushered into adult life.

No senior expected or wanted this, that much is clear. Finishing out the semester has been a struggle, but it’s a struggle that North Newton seniors intend to persevere through. The halls will remain empty, the classrooms will remain silent, but the Class of 2020 will press on, and the war against coronavirus will be won.

No matter what, senior year will not be forgotten.