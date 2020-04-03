DEMOTTE — Students in Ella Lapota’s second grade class at DeMotte Elementary School were asked to write a brief story about their spring break. Since the schools are closed, they typed and submitted their work electronically through Google Classroom. The stories show how children can always manage to see fun and beauty in the worst of situations. Lapota set out to teach a lesson, but in the end, she learned a lesson. “If we could all see through the eyes of a child . . . how happy we would be!” she said.

The following are the children’s stories in their own words.

My Spring Break: Maddy

Over spring break I did something fun. Our spring break was different this year. We were unable to leave our house. We could not even go to see our grandma and grandpa. I played outside with neighbors. We decided to quarantine together. Half the time we were on the trampoline I bounced so high! Also sometimes I would go for a bike ride around the neighborhood that’s always fun. When we go in we bake or watch movies. Or I color in the kitten coloring book. We will zoom with friends. We play the Nintendo Switch. Sometimes in the night, before we go to bed we play games and read some books. Other days we put encouraging notes in our neighbor’s mailboxes. I wish I had more to share with you but this was not a very big exciting spring break.

Rader:

This spring break was difficult with the quarantine stuff but I still had fun! My dad and I built a ramp for my RC car and my mom just kept my dog Bubba warm while watching me. If you were at my house you would love it! Then I tried to ride my bike up the ramp, but I crashed. I was fine though. My cousin Jake loves RC cars so he’s going to come over and build a track, a tunnel and a SUPER BIG RAMP when this quarantine is over!!! Do you like RC cars? Also do you like riding bikes? We aren’t letting the quarantine stop us. We just keep having fun!

Owen D.:

Have you ever metal detected? You will never believe what I detected this spring break. It was a sunny monday morning and my cousin Bryson said, “we should go metal detecting on the hill.” We picked up the shovel to dig, and the metal detector, and walked to the burn pile. We waved the metal detector above the ground in a side to side movement. If metal was detected it would beep and the needle on the detector would go to 10. As we were walking we found barbed wire and rusty metal. But the best thing we found was a TANK CANNON! We were amazed. I cannot believe what we found, it was awesome.

Tess:

You won’t believe what I did on Spring break! I have had the best time ever with my family. We have gone bike rides, built a fort in the woods, we got to spend time together, but my favorite is when we built a blanket fort in the basement.

My Mom and Dad built a fort for us out of blankets. My brothers and I played cops and robbers. Then we got popcorn. And got to watch a movie. We watched Monsters Inc.

Aryonnah:

Spring break was really different this year, We were supposed to go to Orlando Florida. But sins the corona virus is here my brother and I haft to stay at home with our family this year. We bought new board games, And watch a new movie every night on the fire stick. We watched Onward, inside out, and tonight we are going to watch ugolly dolls. My mom and dad and brother and I call this night family night! This spring break has been different but it still has been really fun. This is what I did this spring break.

(No name):

Can you believe how great my spring break was! I played donkey kong, lego batman, and spent a week with my mom. It was super fun! I loved spring break how was yours?

Spring break (No name)

This was a weird break due to sickness. We didn’t do much. I was really sad because we couldn’t do anything! All we did was go to the store, and eat, and sleep a lot! We were going to go to pick cherries. But all of this stops us from doing it. These are some reasons why I think this was a weird break.

Kathryn:

What did you do over your Spring Break? Our Spring Break was really different this year because of the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus is really making people sick so everyone had to stay home with their families. My family played board games like Sorry, Headbanz, and Uno. We also watched some new movies on Apple TV. My favorite one was “Jumanji II: The Next Level.” It was hilarious! We didn’t get to play outside that much because it rained a lot. Sometimes I rode my bike on my driveway, jumped on my trampoline, and played basketball. One day, it even snowed outside! It was fun, and I made snowballs. Even though Spring Break was different this year, we still had fun at home with our family.

My spring break was pretty crazy by Elena

My family and I fixed the plumbing in our new house. We had to dig a hole that was almost 6 feet deep and 15 feet long. Then we had to fill it in when my dad was done putting in the new pipes. It took 2 days to finish. Then we all went outside in the backyard to play in the sand. After we came inside, my sisters and brother and I played Hide the money. Then the next day we woke up and my brother charlie let me play on his nintendo. We had a fun spring break, Did you?

Spencer:

Usually my Spring Break is somewhere far away but this year was different. Since we have to stay home I worked in my yard. I raked leaves, picked up sticks, and threw away garbage. We worked together as a family to get our yard ready for spring. Even though my Spring Break was different I still had fun with my family.

Parker:

This spring break was different. The coronavirus made it different from other Spring Breaks. Our original plan was to visit Indy. We were going to see my nana and poppi. Instead I stayed at my grandma’s house for the week. And I rode my bike and I played on my ipad. It wasn’t the spring break I was expecting but I had a good time.

Isabella:

This Spring break was full of Art! One day we found a box outside, the box said make your own submarine, but first you must color it, then build it, and when it’s done you can go inside of it. The box had so many details but good thing my mom got me pastels, when color with them and rub them it blends and then the next day it was done!

It was hard work. So that’s what I did on Spring Break.

Emily:

On Spring Break, we stayed home. I took a walk with my Mom, sister, brother and my two cats, Jasper and Steller. My Dad was at work when we took the walk. Jasper made me carry him! After the walk, I dyed my hair blue, but you could see it better in the sun because the blue was really dark. On Spring Break, we were supposed to go to North Carolina but we couldn’t because of the coronavirus. We are going to go in June. And we are going to hike, swim, stay in a cabin.

Presley:

What happened to spring break is crazy!! I got corentend in my house because of the Corona virus. It was so fun. I got to play with my cat and my brother. Also, my cousins came over, we jumped on the trampoline. We played games and laughed a lot! It could not be a better spring break!

Levi:

This spring break me and my dad went fishing and it was fun. We didn’t catch any fish but it was fun. We saw tons of fish jumping out of the water! The next time we went this guy caught 8 fish we were jealous. We had a great spring break! How about you?

Owen V.:

This spring break was different than last year. Do you want to know what I did? Let me tell you what my favorite part was. I played with my step brother Logan a lot. We played basketball, crazy cop, and played in the backyard. It was super fun! That was my favorite part of this different spring break.

Lilly:

This year spring break was really different! We stayed home, we painted, and we played outside on the trampoline a lot. We also had a super cool scavenger hunt! Have you ever had a scavenger hunt? There were 12 clues. At the end of the scavenger hunt, I got an LOL doll and candy. We had so much fun! And we had to open the LOL doll. I was so excited! Spring break was really different this year, but we had so much fun anyway.

When I was on Spring Break I went on a “vacation” by Landon

I went with my sister to Tennessee, that’s halfway to South Carolina. It took 6 ho. (hours) to get there. Usually I get to go but this year I didn’t get to go this year because the stupid coronavirus. I hate the coronavirus. Every fun part she does she facetimes us and shows us, and I hate it.

I wish I got to go. What did you do on Spring Break?

Cameron:

For spring break I was supposed to go to Tennessee but it got cancelled. My spring break did not go as planned. I had a nice spring break even though we didn’t get to go to the water park in Tennessee as planned. Instead of our trip I got a new 4-wheeler. I rode it a lot. It is a Yamaha and goes super fast. It was really fun driving it in the snow. I really enjoyed my spring break. I hope next year we can take a trip to the water park in Tennessee but for now I will enjoy riding my 4-wheeler.