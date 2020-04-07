JASPER COUNTY — School's out is not really correct. As Kankakee Valley School Corporation Superintendent Don Street was quick to point out, school isn't really out; the buildings are just closed for the rest of the school year.

On Thursday, April 2, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, made the announcement that students, teachers and parents were dreading. All schools in Indiana would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Addditionally, Gov. Holcomb signed an order requiring all K-12 schools to provide instruction through remote learning for the remainder of the school year. Specifically, it ordered that all schools would be required to provide instruction until they reach 160 instructional days of the 180 instructional days required under Indiana statute. The govenrnor had previously authorized 20 waiver days that could be used by corporations and that amount did not change.

McCormick said schools should submit a plan for review by the Department of Education by April 17. Plans may include eLearning, portfolio learning, partnerships with higher education and other methods. Kankakee Valley and DeMotte Christian Schools both had already established plans to cover distance or e-learning.

So what does that mean for the teachers and their students?

Teachers, just like the students and their families, are disappointed that it has come to this. Teachers miss our students and worry that this new, long-term distance learning isn't good enough for our students. Teachers have jumped up to learn new strategies and new technologies to make the learning meaningful and more engaging for their students.

Teachers worry that, for some students, school is a safe place with a routine that they need. Many parents are in essential jobs or may be worried about the loss of their jobs due to the pandemic. School districts around the state, including KV, have stepped up to provide meals for their students and families as well as some structured learning.

The Indiana State Teacher's Association recently reminded its members, "Many of our kids will experience trauma from the events unfolding over the next few weeks."

Teachers, just like the students, feel sad that the traditional end of school year celebrations will be missed or, at least, severely delayed. Teachers look forward to those traditions almost as much as the students do.

Teachers worry that students will not be prepared for next year when we do return because so much content is shared during the last quarter of school and we all know that face-to-face learning is always the best.

"The impact will be 'massive,’” ISTA President Keith Gambill said, adding that there are critical skills taught in the last nine weeks of school that teachers in the next grade level up count on their students knowing.

Teachers are thinking about the skills they were planning to teach this spring while also focusing in on preparing their students for next year.

Teachers know that the so-called “Summer Gap,” wherin some knowledge is lost over the 10 or so weeks of summer break, is real. Studies have proven it. Some schools have even gone to a year-round schedule to combat it. Teachers worry about an additional 10 weeks being added onto that gap. This is why distance learning or e-learning becomes so critical.

Teachers are also worried about giving too much work, as well as not giving enough work. They worry about finding that balance.

"It is our goal to continue providing meaningful learning opportunities for our students while balancing the additional pressures on our families and staff during this unusual time," said Street, in a letter sent home to parents.

Teachers are stepping up every way they can for "their kids." Whether they have 20 to 30 in the lower grades, or 130 in the secondary grades, teachers are reaching out to their students, and the students are reaching back.

So what can students, and their families do? Both students and their families can insure that the students do the work prepared for them, and do it in a timely manner.

Students need to stay home and be safe. Playdates or meeting friends negates the effect of social distancing.

Families can encourage students to read or read to them, as much as possible. Studies have shown the benefits of reading, no matter what kind of material, over and over again. Many public libraries and booksellers, while closed to visit, have made their volumes of works available for free for educational purposes during this crisis.

Teachers are worried about all of the above, however, we also know that kids are resilient and will bounce back with everyone's help and understanding.