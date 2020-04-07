WHEATFIELD — On Thursday, April 2, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer McCormick announced schools would not be open for the remainder of the school year, and that schools would have to meet the 160 instructional day requirement through e-learning. KV Superintendent Don Street said the corporation had come up with a plan when schools were first closed in March, so they are “in good shape” to finish out the school year through virtual learning.

“We will continue to communicate (with parents and students) weekly,” he said. If there are any questions, he encourages parents and students to contact the teacher or teachers at the school or contact the administration building. Teachers will continue to prepare plans for the week on Monday and children’s school work is still expected to be completed each Friday.

However, with the Easter holiday, this week and next will be two-day learning weeks. With the 20-day waiver set by the state in March, these two weeks will have two waiver days and two learning days.

“We developed a plan early on in case of a worst-case scenario. We were prepared and are on target for the 160 day requirement,” Street said. He said the staff has done a “phenomenal” job providing activities for the students to make the learning fun. “We appreciate the encouragement parents are giving to their children to complete their work,” he said.

He said there was an April Fools joke on Facebook stating the students would have to repeat the grade they’re in, and that is not true. “They will finish the academic year and move onto the next,” he said.

The last e-learning day will be May 27 and all class work will have to be turned in on Thursday, May 28. Report cards will be available online as they have in the past.

Street said the administrators at the high school will meet this week to discuss guidance sent out by the Dept. of Education regarding commencement.

The prom is being postponed and they will discuss what to do about that as well.

The school board will meet on April 20 at 5 p.m. following meeting guidelines sent out by the State of Indiana.