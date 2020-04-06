Rossville-Alvin Elementary School teachers and staff got a chance to see their students again during a parade last week.

This was the first time many of the staff had to see their students again since school was abruptly cancelled in mid-March due to concerns about COVID-19.

Students were scheduled to return to school at the end of March, but Governor JB Pritzker extended the school shutdown through April and now schools are moving into e-learning to educate their students.

Prior to e-learning starting, Rossville-Alvin teachers and staff got in their cars and presented an impromptu parade through the community March 30.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Johnson said this is a challenging time for everyone.

“I think this is a challenging time for everyone, adults and students,” she said. “Our schedules, our routines, everything changed within the course of days. I think it’s been hard on everyone.”

Johnson said the parade allowed teachers and their students to interact again, even if it was from a distance, before moving into e-learning.

“We got an opportunity to see our students and they got an opportunity to see us,” she said. “Being able to interact, even if it was from a distance, made everybody’s day.”

Johnson said almost all of their staff members took part in the parade and there was a great turnout of community members coming out of their homes to watch the parade go by.

“When we drove through town, there was definitely a huge presence of people of all ages,” she said. “It wasn’t just our students that we saw. It was nice to have that opportunity to see everyone and get a smile from everyone.”

After the parade on March 30, Rossville-Alvin moved into using e-learning methods to teach students.

Johnson said Rossville-Alvin was in a good position to transition to e-learning.

Though the official decision from the governor came in right as students were leaving school for the week in mid-March, Johnson said the school had already made the assumption that the decision was coming and were preparing for it.

“We actually sent all of our [second through eighth] students home with their Chromebooks that day,” she said. “And then we had paperwork for our kindergarten and first grade students.”

Johnson said they were able to distribute Chromebooks to kindergarten and first grade students after the shutdown.

Rossville-Alvin launched their one-to-one technology initiative about a year to provide students with access to Chromebooks.

Johnson said the Rossville-Alvin staff has spent the last year engaged in professional development efforts to incorporate technology into their teaching methods.

“Putting us in a position to do things like e-learning,” she said. “I really feel like, for us, we were properly trained and have the right tools in place at the right time.”

Johnson said students will be working with their teachers through Google Classroom.

While they have moved into a more tech-oriented method of teaching, Johnson said the school is putting people first.

“A conversation I’ve had with staff and a conversation that we continue to communicate is that we’re putting people before procedure,” she said. “Right now we’re worried about people and our students and their families and their well-being. We’re going to provide learning opportunities and we understand that each family is going to have to make decisions based on what they’re able to do at that time.”

Johnson said the learning opportunities will be there and teachers will check in with each family.

“We’re going to be as supportive as we possibly can with any of the needs they may possibly have,” she said. “But our focus, right now, is on people.”

Asked how the community has responded to the situation, Johnson said she feels that the community recognizes that teachers are doing the best they possibly can and has been very supportive of their efforts.

“Within a two-week timeframe, the way we teach and the way education is delivered were completely,” she said. “Everybody has risen to the challenge and adapted to that. You just couldn’t ask for more support from our community and the teachers’ willingness to step up and provide whatever they need to.”

One of the major concerns that came up with the state-wide school closure dealt with school lunches and how families who relied on those lunches for their children would be addressed.

Rossville-Alvin staff members distributed lunches to families in the community during the first weeks of the shutdown.

Now that the shutdown will be likely be continuing through April, Johnson said she had discussed the situation with her staff and it was decided that it wasn’t safe to have people in the school each day to distribute sack lunches each day.

Instead, Johnson said, they decided to provide up to 15 days worth of meals to students at one time.

“They did over 5,000 meals that were delivered earlier this week to last students for 15 days,” she said.

Johnson said the Rossville-Alvin staff misses interacting with their students.

“Bottom line is we miss our kids,” she said. “What makes this different than any other time is that we didn’t have a chance to have a conversation about them not coming back. They literally left that day and we haven’t been able to see them or teach them since.”

Johnson said the situation is difficult for staff members, but

“You walk into the school building on Wednesday and it’s dark and it’s quiet. It’s hard on everyone,” she said. “We’re all ready to return back to normal, but huge appreciation to our staff for stepping up with whatever is needed and for the community embracing the changes we’ve had to make. It’s really just been a collaborative effort. We can’t thank them enough.”

Johnson said the school is there for anyone in the community who is in need of assistance.

“We’ll continue to be here for anyone who needs us,” she said. “It’s not just about education, it’s also about if anyone needs meals or if they’re anything else we can assist with. Reach out to us because we are here and we want to help.”