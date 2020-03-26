RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce and Jasper County Economic Development Organization are supporting local businesses, workers and families impacted by the pandemic by helping everyone be aware of all the resources being provided to them during this crisis.

The organizations are providing resources and guidelines based on information from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and State of Indiana.

Small Business Resources

SBA Disaster Loans for small businesses: Indiana has secured federal disaster assistance from the US Small Business Administration to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Information and the application can be found at SBA.gov/Disaster.

Indiana Small Business Development Center: The Indiana SBDC is offering no-cost business advising for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Advisors are available to provide free advising and disaster relief loan application assistance. For more information, please visit isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness.

Facebook Small Business grants program: Businesses that are experiencing disruptive resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19 can apply for grants from Facebook. Facebook is offering $100 million in cash grants and credits for up to 30,000 businesses in over 30 countries where they operate. Visit facebook.com/businessboostgrant.

Family Resources

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: The FFCRA requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. For more information go to www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-employer-paid-leave.

Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer: The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer is still open during the COVID-19 outbreak. It is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m.

Unemployed workers: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has created a resource page for those impacted by the spread of COVID-19. For information on state resources for those unemployed, please go to www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm.

For more information, contact Chamber president Maggie Hickman at maggie@ciinsurance.com or Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Stephen Eastridge at stephen@jaspercountyin.com.