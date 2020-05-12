RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central School Corporation officials appear settled on a date for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony.

How graduation will look is another matter. RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said the ceremony, with a Saturday, July 11 date and a start time of 7 p.m., will be contingent on restrictions and recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office and the Indiana Department of Education.

For example:

• If group gatherings of over 250 persons with social distancing is allowed … the ceremony will be held outside on the Bomber football field at the Harrison Complex, with social distancing between graduates on the field and guests in the stands. The number of guests would be limited to allow for implementation of CDC social distancing guidelines.

• If group gatherings are not allowed but parking at the school is permitted … the ceremony will be held in the parking lot with graduates and guests in cars. Graduates will drive by to pick up diplomas or possibly walk from cars one at a time to receive their diplomas. Guests could be restricted to cars while graduates are seated in front with proper social distancing. The number of cars would be limited.

• If the original restrictions are in place … the ceremony would become virtual graduation, which Craig calls his least favorite option but one which will be performed if necessary. The format and location of a virtual graduation will be determined at a later date.

“We’re waiting until the governor’s current plan where things can loosen up,” Craig said. “We’re trying our best to give our seniors an actual graduation.

“We put it on that date and will develop plans for whatever comes up.”

The graduation date could conflict with the JC Cruisers’ plan to hold Cruise Night on July 11, but nothing official has been decided by the Cruisers.

Cruise Night was held Saturday, July 6 last year, but because July 4th is on a Saturday this summer, there is discussion of moving cruising through Rensselaer to the next Saturday, July 11.

Past graduation ceremonies have been held on Sunday afternoons, but in order to adhere to potential restrictions, RCSC officials moved the date to mid-July at night time.

“It should be a little cooler at night,” Craig said.