RENSSELAER — An extension of the lockdown to combat COVID-19 through the month of April has school corporations developing ways to educate students online.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday he has extended a stay-at-home order except for essential business through the month of April.

At Rensselaer Central, e-learning or “distance” learning will begin on Tuesday, April 7. Students will also be asked to check online for course work on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Monday, April 6 and Friday, April 10 will be waiver days allowed by Holcomb.

RCSC said teachers and administration are developing the format and expectations for using eLearning over the next few weeks.

“Previously, we used e-learning for short absences of a day or two during inclement weather,” said RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig. “With school closed for an extended time, we now need to provide remote instruction for four and possible seven weeks.”

Teachers and administrators tackled a series of questions in regard to this type of “distance” learning, including how much material should teachers cover, how will attendance be taken, what will be done about grades, what about students that don’t participate due to lack of internet or other reasons and how will lessons be delivered?

“While this is a challenging time for all,” Craig added, “the goal of developing a distance learning program has inspired our staff to learn what technology has to offer for remote learning. Many of our teachers have spent the last three weeks, including time when they would have been on spring break, getting ready to teach their students remotely. Their dedication in our students is greatly appreciated.”

Corporation teachers in each of the four buildings are in the process of training other teachers on distance learning. This, too, is being done remotely, Craig said.

For more information on eLearning, see the corporation website or Facebook page.

Grab and Go schedule

RCSC’s Grab and Go meal program will have pick-up dates throughout the month of April.

The corporation will prepare breakfast and lunch meals at no cost for those who qualify.

The dates are Thursday, April 2 (2 breakfast, 2 lunch), Monday, April 6 (5 breakfasts and 5 lunches), Monday, April 13 (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches), Monday, April 20 (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches) and Monday, April 27 (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches). The pick-up time is 9-10 a.m.

Register at meals.rensselaerschools.org. Please bring a basket or box and place on front passenger seat when picking up your meal at Van Rensselaer Elementary door No. 2 at 900 E. Washington St.

Buddy Bag pick-up will also be held from 9-10 at Van Rensselaer for those who pre-qualify.