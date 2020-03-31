RENSSELAER — An extension of the lockdown to combat COVID-19 through the month of April has school corporations developing ways to educate students online.

At Rensselaer Central, e-learning or “distance” learning will begin on Tuesday, April 7. Students will also be asked to check online for course work on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Monday, April 6 and Friday, April 10 will be waiver days allowed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

RCSC said teachers and administration are developing the format and expectations for using e-learning over the next few weeks.

Grab and Go schedule

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central School Corporation’s Grab and Go meal program will have pick-up dates throughout the month of April.

The corporation will prepare breakfast and lunch meals at no cost for those who qualify.

The dates are Thursday, April 2 (2 breakfast, 2 lunch), Monday, April 6 (5 breakfasts and 5 lunches), Monday, April 13 (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches), Monday, April 20 (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches) and Monday, April 27 (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches). The pick-up time is 9-10 a.m.

Register at meals.rensselaerschools.org. Please bring a basket or box and place on front passenger seat when picking up your meal at Van Rensselaer Elementary door No. 2 at 900 E. Washington St.

Buddy Bag pick-up will also be held from 9-10 at Van Rensselaer for those who pre-qualify.