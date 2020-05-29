RENSSELAER — The owner of American Melt Blown & Filtration, a Rensselaer-based filtration manufacturer, announced plans to launch a startup company focused on producing N95 masks and other medical-grade supplies to aid in the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response effort.
The new company, Indiana Face Mask, plans to create up to 14 new jobs to support and grow its operations in Jasper County.
“Across the state, Indiana businesses are answering the call to support the COVID-19 response effort, shifting gears to produce, source and donate personal protective equipment to frontline workers and health care providers,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the Geyer family’s commitment to supporting our state and their fellow Hoosiers during these unprecedented times. We look forward to witnessing Indiana Face Mask’s growth in northwest Indiana and the quality jobs they create in the community.”
Founded by Fred Geyer, together with his wife, Stephanie, and their son Clayton, Indiana Face Mask will make a significant investment to transform a vacant, 25,360-square-foot building in Rensselaer (the old Greene’s Furniture store on Indiana 114) into a federally-approved, personal protective equipment (PPE) production facility.
The building, which is expected to be fully operational this fall, will allow Indiana Face Mask to meet increased demand for N95 masks and other vital PPE.
N95 masks are tight-fitting, cup-shaped face masks primarily used in health care and industrial settings to protect workers against the spread of respiratory diseases such as the COVID-19 virus.
At full capacity, the company expects to manufacture 17 million N95, Class 1 and Class 3 surgical masks annually.
“We’re happy to be able to bring tested, certified and proven PPE supplies to our frontline workers here in Indiana and across the nation,” said Fred Geyer, owner of Indiana Face Mask. “As a company, we’ve always been focused on delivering quality, American-made products, and we’re excited to uphold these same values as we work together with the state and city to launch this new venture in our community.”
To support its growth, Indiana Face Mask will begin hiring immediately for production positions, with plans to add 14 full-time associates by the end of 2020. Interested applicants may email resumes to Clayton Geyer, vice president of Indiana Face Mask, at Clayton@IFMasks.com.
“Rensselaer is pleased to assist Mr. Geyer and Indiana Face Mask in their venture, which will fulfill a critical need for N95 PPE masks and create local employment opportunities in the process,” said Rensselaer Mayor Stephen Wood.
Across the state, Hoosier businesses like Indiana Face Mask are answering the call to support the global COVID-19 response effort, leveraging their resources, supply chains and workers to produce PPE.
Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has secured commitments for more than 18.9 million pieces of PPE – up from the more than 12.2 million last reported on May 15 – for hospitals, first responders, long-term care facilities and health care providers treating COVID-19 patients, along with small businesses and nonprofits through the Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace.
To date, more than 15 million items have been delivered to the Indiana State Department of Health for distribution.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Indiana Face Mask up to $130,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
At the request of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, the city of Rensselaer approved a personal property tax abatement worth approximately $32,000 contingent upon Indiana Face Mask’s anticipated capital investment and job creation.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state.
