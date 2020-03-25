REMINGTON — In keeping with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency declaration in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Remington’s town government offices will be operated only by essential personnel.
Remington will allow only essential personal to maintain day-to-day operations of the town. The utility supervisor and assistant utility tech will work in tandem and coordinate schedules. Town Manager Jonathan Cripe will be responsible for contacting all employees and elected officials related to any infectious disease outbreak.
During a special emergency meeting last week at the depot building, the council adopted several procedures to prevent an infection disease outbreak:
- All town buildings will be closed to the public from now to 11:59 p.m. EST April 7.
- There will be no outside rental or meetings conducted at any town-owned buildings. This will remain in effect until April 7.
- The town council meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET April 6 will be conducted electronically or live streamed on the internet.
- The council agreed to suspend penalties and shut offs for all town-owned utilities for 30 days. There will be no imposition of late fees for utility bills not paid by March 20. There will be no shut off of utilities for bills not paid by April 15. The town expects residents to pay in a timely manner; however, if the full amount cannot be paid, pay what is possible. The town will review the suspension of imposition of penalties and shut off in 30 days.
- The town is suspending stick/limb pick-up until a street laborer is hired. At this time all open interviews are being put on hold until further notice. Town residents are welcome to place sticks and limbs only at the town dump. The town will continue to pick up yard waste in biodegradable bags.
On March 17, the Remington town clerk/treasurer attended the Jasper County Council meeting and reported the following to the council:
- The Remington Senior Center has been closed. Frozen meals will be available Monday for those town residents who regularly attend the senior center. Meals will be delivered curb side to vehicles.
- Residents are encouraged to contact the Jasper County Clerks office at 219-866-4926) to be mailed a ballot for the May 5 primary election.
For other immediate notifications, the town asked residents to follow their notifications on Facebook.
For a complete list of all the towns protocols or any ordinance that may be implemented, residents can contact Cripe.