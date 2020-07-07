KENTLAND — The Covenant Federated Church in Kentland has received cleaning kits from the Salvation Army, which are available to any flood victims that need them.
This week through Friday, July 10 the church will also be accepting donations of cleaning supplies, food, clothes, appliances, kitty litter, diapers, dog food, health and much needed wellness items.
Flood victims may pick up needed items during the following hours of operation:
Tuesday, July 7 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 9, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Friday, July 10 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (blood drive in afternoon)
Saturday, July 11 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.