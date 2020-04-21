WEST LAFAYETTE — As people face the daily challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Sciences is providing a set of resources for families of all ages and generations.

“Families Tackling Tough Times Together” is a 10-week initiative that provides materials on family and child resilience.

“Families are facing stress from numerous actions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, a professor of human development and family studies and coordinator of the project. “Every family has strengths, but at times like this they can benefit from being encouraged and reminded of that. We are providing resources to help families with information, as well as engaging and fun activities during this time. We also are inviting families to share their experiences and messages of support. We are inviting both civilian and military families to participate together, since they are experiencing many similar challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, a professor of human development and family studies and director of the Center for Families and the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University. (Purdue University photo) Download image

MacDermid Wadsworth, who is also director of the Center for Families and the Military Family Research Institute, brought together more than 60 faculty, staff and students from Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences, Purdue Extension – Health and Human Sciences, and colleagues from across Purdue and around the country to rapidly build this “pop-up” initiative.

The free resource launched today (April 16) via a Facebook group.

Program materials will be released each week but can be used at any time. Topics for the 10-week program are:

Week 1: Believing, sharing, acting.

Week 2: Our family can do this.

Week 3: Our family is creative.

Week 4: We care about each other.

Week 5: Our family will get through this.

Week 6: We share our feelings constructively.

Week 7: Our family is adaptable.

Week 8: We can get stronger.

Week 9: We tell each other the truth.

Week 10: We take action.

