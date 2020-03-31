PAXTON — Compounding hand sanitizer might not seem like that big of a deal, but it’s just one of the many ways Douglas Compounding Pharmacy is able to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Douglas Compounding Pharmacy is the only accredited, solely compounding pharmacy in Ford County, serving patients in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Compounding is the act of working with raw chemicals and powders to create customized medication for individuals at the request of a physician. This could be for a number of reasons: A patient could have an allergy to a specific ingredient in commercial medication, or a certain dosage of a medication is not commercially available.

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted pharmaceutical restrictions, pharmacist and pharmacy owner Jenna Vogel saw it as an opportunity to help the community.

“There’s a shortage” of hand sanitizer. “Normally, we have to have a prescription ... but the FDA lifted restrictions so we could compound it,” said Lori Epps, certified pharmacy technician and provider liaison. “We follow a specific formula, but we can compound it to help people in this time of a shortage.”

Epps said the pharmacy was approached by nursing homes last week expressing concern over running out of hand sanitizer in the future. So Vogel decided to provide some, free of charge.

“Last week was a very hectic week as far as prescriptions … so once we got past that, we got the hand sanitizer made and packaged up,” Epps said.

On Friday morning, members of the Paxton Police Department, Gibson City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Accolade Healthcare came to collect their share. Hand sanitizer is also available for purchase by the public at the pharmacy, Epps said, and can be made in larger quantities if needed for clinics, nursing homes and offices that may be in need.

Epps has experienced firsthand how easily and quickly the virus can potentially spread. When her son, Todd Epps, 30, started showing signs of a fever and experiencing chest tightness and aches and pains, he reached out to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

“He didn’t fit the criteria because he had no contact with a confirmed case, but because he works with international students on campus, they thought he should be tested,” she said.

So he was tested at Christie Clinic and self-quarantined for eight days in his Urbana apartment. As a precaution, he reached out to his apartment building manager, who came to wipe everything down, and the students he had been with the week before, who showed no signs or symptoms.

“I was concerned mainly because he’d been home the weekend prior and stayed overnight at our house. The concern became for the family members in attendance; we have one undergoing cancer treatment,” Epps said. “I also didn’t wanna bring anything to the pharmacy and wipe out the staff.”

Epps and her husband self-quarantined for seven days.

“What was interesting was that some members of my family maybe didn’t think this issue was serious or much of a concern. When we got that call, they realized how quickly it could spread,” she said.