OSF HealthCare is always in preparedness mode and those efforts have been ramped up in coordination with our local Emergency Medical System in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of our approach to be ready for a variety of scenarios, we have placed a tent outside of the Emergency Departments at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Centers. Those tents are the approved entrances to the hospital where Mission Partners and patients are screened prior to entering the hospital.
In collaboration with our EMS partners, we are running drills to be ready if the need arises for additional capacity to care for our patients outside of our traditional settings.
Also, to protect patients, family members, and staff from the spread of infectious conditions, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Centers have implemented strict visitor guidelines and hospital access.
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart will restrict visitors to one visitor per patient for only critically ill patients, patients at the end of life and patients in labor & delivery.
Out of an abundance of caution and based on recommendations from state and local health agencies, OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center have also rescheduled all classes, support groups, and events through April. Both facilities will eliminate truly elective procedures and will stage other procedures, based on urgency.
For more information on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including frequently asked questions, please visit our COVID-19 digital health hub: www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/.
If you suspect you have novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and it is not an emergency, DO NOT go to a hospital or doctor’s office. Instead, use one of our digital care options – connect with our chatbot Clare, a digital assistant, by clicking the “Start Coronavirus Screening” on our website. You may also call our 24/7 nurse triage line at 833-OSF-KNOW (833-673-5669).