The first death in Iroquois County from novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced Sunday afternoon.

According to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department, the person who died was a woman in her 60s.

"The Iroquois County Public Health Department is saddened to announce the first COVID-19 related death of an Iroquois County resident, a female in her 60s," reads the release. "We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss. At this time we are not providing any additional details on this individual. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time."

As had been reported last week, there are 15 county residents who have recovered and are out of isolation.

Over the weekend, the county also saw more cases. On Saturday it was announced that a female in her 20s and a female in her 50s had been confirmed to have the virus. On Sunday, the health department announced three more lab confirmed cases, which takes the total number for the county to 41 cases. The latest cases are a man in his 70s, a female in her 90s and a female in her 30s.

The county health department has not been releasing information about where cases are occurring. The state health department website has been showing cases by zip code, once there are five cases in a specific zip code. According to that website, https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, there are eight confirmed cases in the 60827 zip code, Clifton, and sen cases in the 60922 zip code, Chebanse.

The state health department website also provides information about cases in long term care facilities. That link is https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. For Iroqouis County, the information shows there are two cases at Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath.

"The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a minimum of seven days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved," reads the Iroquois County Public Health Department information.

"These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department.

"Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.

"Please continue to comply with the Gubernatorial Executive Order to Shelter at Home, as well as practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/."